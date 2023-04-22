Even in college basketball’s current climate, there isn’t a more fitting way for Jim Flanery to spend a weekend in late April. When he picks up the phone, the Dallas wind periodically cuts him off as he takes a break from watching grassroots hoops down south.

Just over a month after the Creighton coach’s season was cut short in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Flanery is getting a look at the next crop of high school players while he can. Most of his peers have spent weeks prying open the transfer portal in hopes of instantly swapping out what they lost to the summer.

Not Flanery, though. Only two players have transferred out of his program since the fall of 2009. And while just 13 months removed from a historic Elite Eight run, Flanery’s eyes are set on continuing to build upon the foundation that’s kept his program intact for so long.

Those eyes still occasionally dart across the country to examine the condition of the sport.

“It’s something that you’ve gotta explore every year based on what happens and we’re fortunate that it doesn’t look like we’re having anybody leave,” Flanery said. “… It’s definitely gotten sticky with how to put together a roster. You feel bad for a lot of coaches that are seeing kids leave.”

Among the reasons to point to, Flanery emphasizes the role that the COVID lockdown has played. With so many fifth and at times sixth-year players, younger players are further down the totem pole. Few teams are opting to do anything other than get older in the portal.

In Creighton’s case, it lost two significant veterans from its rotation in Carly Bachelor and Rachael Saunders, both of whom finished their college careers this season. That leaves Flanery with a void in leadership. Production. Minutes. Roles.

Flanery feels that players that have already been under him in Omaha for a year — like freshmen Kiani Lockett, Kennedy Townsend and Brittany Harshaw — are likely more prepared to contribute than a similar player who’s been at another program for two years and would have to adjust to his system.

“There’s advantages to going out and getting juniors and seniors,” Flanery said, “but there’s also an advantage for building within. … It’ll take one disruptive kid to disrupt that core too.

“We’re all selfish to a degree. Coaches, players. You don’t get where you get because you always step out of the way and let somebody else do it. But I do think you can ruin something.”

Flanery isn’t interested in inserting the wrong piece of the puzzle into a core that features Morgan Maly, Lauren Jensen and Emma Ronsiek. Don't get him wrong, it’s tempting. Virtually every coach has seen their hand slip into the portal as it radiantly glows back at them with win-now gambles. But he’s chosen to bet on his system and culture.

As easy as it’d be to pluck somebody that would seemingly help maximize the window he has with Maly, Jensen and Ronsiek, he wonders what would happen if what he’s built is compromised and reset as soon as a year from now.

“What do you do in two years when those guys leave?” Flanery asked. “You may be having to start all over from scratch.”

He thought back to Creighton men’s coach Greg McDermott’s approach on the portal from two years ago and the turnaround since.

“Maybe if you talk to me in two years I’ll be like, ‘Get old, stay old,’” Flanery said jokingly.

With the attributes that walk away with Bachelor and Saunders, Flanery will look around at his core group to step forward. While it would make sense for one of his older stars to step in, he won’t necessarily nudge anyone too hard.

“You want two or three of those to take a step vocally in terms of leadership,” he said. “And I think that’ll happen, but I think sometimes you can force leadership and sometimes you can give them opportunities and see who emerges.”

Beyond setting tones in practice, Flanery is hoping whoever takes the reins understands that part of the role is making the younger players comfortable enough to produce and influence practices.

As it stands, enough of his current group remains to remember the feeling behind their thrilling 2022 run. More of his team will probably remember the feeling behind their first-round upset to Mississippi State last month.

Flanery says he preaches reacting, not overreacting. With its tournament loss some weeks in the rearview, Flanery is hoping that isn’t how this past season is remembered.

“We had the highest seed that we ever had as a program,” he said. “That’s a testament to what we did over 30 games. Just like it was easy to look at our Elite Eight last year and think that was the entire season, it’s easy to look at that last game and think that’s who we were.”

It wasn’t perfect. The Bluejays scheduled tough and met their match more than once in December. They never could quite figure out the sport’s elite programs with their few chances. And after a still relatively good season, it ended with a crushing performance.

“We felt like it was one of our three, four, five worst games of the year, and that’s tough to swallow,” Flanery said.

But CU remains in a comfortable spot as a program. It started last season ranked for the first time ever in the preseason poll. It finished with its highest tournament seed in program history. Through it all, what Flanery has built remains intact.

What’s next for the Jays?

“To push UConn harder to win the league,” Flanery said. “I’m not saying we’re gonna win it, but we’ve been third the last two years. It’s a really good league. … Can we compete with (UConn) and have a go late in the year?”

Close KENNEDY TOWNSEND Position: Guard Hometown: Kansas City, Mo. LEXI UNRUH Position: Guard Hometown: Sioux Falls, S.D. KIANI LOCKETT Position: Guard Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn. JAYME HORAN Position: Guard Hometown: Omaha, Neb. RACHAEL SAUNDERS Position: Guard Hometown: Iowa City, Iowa MALLORY BRAKE Position: Forward Hometown: Hastings, Minn. LAUREN JENSEN Position: Guard Hometown: Lakeville, Minn. MOLLY MOGENSEN Position: Guard Hometown: Farmington, Minn. CARLY BACHELOR Position: Guard/Forward Hometown: Topeka, Kan. BRITTANY HARSHAW Position: Guard Hometown: Andover, Kan. MORGAN MALY Position: Guard/Forward Hometown: Crete, Neb. EMMA RONSIEK Position: Forward Hometown: Sioux Falls, S.D. The 2022-23 Creighton women's basketball team Get to know the 2022-23 Creighton women's basketball team. KENNEDY TOWNSEND Position: Guard Hometown: Kansas City, Mo. LEXI UNRUH Position: Guard Hometown: Sioux Falls, S.D. KIANI LOCKETT Position: Guard Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn. JAYME HORAN Position: Guard Hometown: Omaha, Neb. RACHAEL SAUNDERS Position: Guard Hometown: Iowa City, Iowa MALLORY BRAKE Position: Forward Hometown: Hastings, Minn. LAUREN JENSEN Position: Guard Hometown: Lakeville, Minn. MOLLY MOGENSEN Position: Guard Hometown: Farmington, Minn. CARLY BACHELOR Position: Guard/Forward Hometown: Topeka, Kan. BRITTANY HARSHAW Position: Guard Hometown: Andover, Kan. MORGAN MALY Position: Guard/Forward Hometown: Crete, Neb. EMMA RONSIEK Position: Forward Hometown: Sioux Falls, S.D.