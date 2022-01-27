Coaching from the couch: Greg McDermott on missing Creighton games due to COVID

Perhaps what stood out to McDermott more than anything from afar were Creighton's shooting woes. CU combined to go 5 of 39 (12.8%) in the two games he missed.

It's a concern, he said, just because you don't want young players feeling self-conscious or apprehensive about their jump shots.

So a focus for the coaches, as the Jays practice ahead of Saturday's home game against No. 21 Xavier, will be finding ways to bolster the team's confidence, according to McDermott.

"We've got to do a better job of putting them in a position to maybe get something easy to try to get them going," McDermott said. "Hopefully we can inject some confidence in them (Thursday and Friday) as we prep for a very difficult game against a Xavier team coming off two losses in a row."

It was just two weeks ago that the Jays suffered an 80-73 defeat in a road game against the Musketeers (14-5, 4-4), who then beat DePaul before losing to Marquette and Providence. Xavier will be hungry, certainly.

But the Jays (12-6, 4-3) intend to play with urgency as well Saturday. They were disappointed with Wednesday's result — their defense "was lacking in a lot of areas," freshman Arthur Kaluma said.