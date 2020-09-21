Coaching staff, style of play attract Creighton's first commit in 2022 class

For Creighton commit Brittany Harshaw, last summer was a blast.
It was her first real introduction to the recruiting scene — she took the court with evaluators sitting along the sideline, she visited colleges, she met prospective teammates, she listened to recruiting pitches. Scholarship offers came. And Harshaw, going into her sophomore year at the time, did her best to just try to take it all in.
“It was fun last summer, just being younger and started to get to know coaches, and getting to go on campuses,” she said. “But I didn’t really think much about it.”
This summer, though? She got down to business.
Harshaw weighed her college options, narrowed the choices and ultimately decided on Creighton. She announced that she’d committed to CU a few weeks back, picking the Bluejays over Nebraska, Drake and others.
“Just everything stood out (about Creighton),” she said. “The style of play matches mine. The coaching staff is just awesome — they’ve done a good job recruiting me. And I got to meet some of the teammates, and I feel like I had a good connection with them.”
The 6-foot forward, from Andover, Kansas, is the first known member of the Jays’ 2022 recruiting class.
And she projects to be a key addition for Creighton.
Harshaw earned a spot on the Kansas coaches all-state first team in Class 5A this past season. She averaged 10 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for 22-1 Andover Central. As a freshman in 2019, she helped the school’s 1,600 relay team earn a state championship.
So there’s a reason why the Bluejays’ staff started expressing interest over a year ago.
Harshaw recognized she could fit in at CU right away. She mentioned the coaches’ strong bond with her parents and the program’s culture — Creighton hasn’t had a player transfer in 12 years.
Plus, she’s from the same town as former CU star Jaylyn Agnew, the 2020 Big East player of the year who made her WNBA debut this summer.
“With Creighton, it felt good,” she said. “They’ve been really first class in the way they’ve recruited me. I was ready to make that decision.”
CU has one known member in its 2021 recruiting class: Lexi Unruh, a 6-foot guard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!