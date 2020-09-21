Coaching staff, style of play attract Creighton's first commit in 2022 class

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For Creighton commit Brittany Harshaw, last summer was a blast.

It was her first real introduction to the recruiting scene — she took the court with evaluators sitting along the sideline, she visited colleges, she met prospective teammates, she listened to recruiting pitches. Scholarship offers came. And Harshaw, going into her sophomore year at the time, did her best to just try to take it all in.

“It was fun last summer, just being younger and started to get to know coaches, and getting to go on campuses,” she said. “But I didn’t really think much about it.”

This summer, though? She got down to business.

Harshaw weighed her college options, narrowed the choices and ultimately decided on Creighton. She announced that she’d committed to CU a few weeks back, picking the Bluejays over Nebraska, Drake and others.

“Just everything stood out (about Creighton),” she said. “The style of play matches mine. The coaching staff is just awesome — they’ve done a good job recruiting me. And I got to meet some of the teammates, and I feel like I had a good connection with them.”

The 6-foot forward, from Andover, Kansas, is the first known member of the Jays’ 2022 recruiting class.