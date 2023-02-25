CONWAY, S.C. — It was all Creighton through the top of the fifth inning. But after that, it was all Coastal Carolina.

The Chanticleers scored the final 13 runs en route to a 14-5 win Saturday, handing the Bluejays (2-3) their second straight loss to open the three-game series.

CU led 5-1 after Southern California transfer Tyler Lonzano hit a two-run homer — his first as a Jay — but Coastal turned it around in the bottom of the fifth.

The Chanticleers chased starter Justin Kleinsorge with a single, double, walk and a two-run double to make it 5-3. Reliever Cade Lommel struck out two but hit two batters, which forced in another run and brought in Tommy Steier. Chad Born's two-run single off the closer gave Coastal the lead for good.

The Chanticleers added another five spot in the sixth to go up 11-5 and held the Jays scoreless from there. Lozano paced CU with three hits and drove in three runs, giving him a team-best nine RBIs on the season.

The teams conclude the series at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Creighton ( 2-3) .............. 003 020 000 — 5 11 2

At Coastal Carolina (4-2) ... 000 155 03x—14 16 1

W: Shaffer, 1-0. L: Lommel, 0-1. 2B: CU, Meggs, Sailors, Canales. CC, Brown, Bender, Lucky, Garrison 3. HR: CU, Lozano (1).