Colorado State makes 20 3-pointers to defeat Creighton at Paradise Jam

Creighton couldn't keep up with its hot-shooting opponent Sunday in the Paradise Jam semifinals, losing 95-81 to a Colorado State squad that made a school-record 20 3-pointers.

The Jays (4-1) struggled all game to figure out how to defend the small-ball Rams, who spaced the floor with veteran shooters at every position and seemed to be in rhythm from the start. CSU knocked down 10 3-pointers in each half.

CU did initially seem like it had the firepower to hang with Colorado State (5-0) — the Jays even took a 52-49 lead at the 15:40 mark after starting the second half with a 16-7 surge. But then the Rams found another gear.

Colorado State scored 23 points over a nine-possession stretch, burying all six of its 3-point tries during that run. The Rams turned a three-point deficit into a 72-58 lead with 10 minutes to play.

Senior David Roddy led the way with a career-high 36 points, going 7 of 10 from long range as an undersized big man. Another forward, the 6-foot-8 Dischon Thomas, scored 21 points and buried five 3-pointers.

The Rams ended up shooting 53.7% from the floor and 58.8% from 3-point range. Former Omaha Central standout John Tonje added six points off the bench.