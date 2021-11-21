Colorado State makes 20 3-pointers to defeat Creighton at Paradise Jam

Creighton couldn't keep up with its hot-shooting opponent Sunday in the Paradise Jam semifinals, losing 95-81 to a Colorado State squad that made a school-record 20 3-pointers.
The Jays (4-1) struggled all game to figure out how to defend the small-ball Rams, who spaced the floor with veteran shooters at every position and seemed to be in rhythm from the start. CSU knocked down 10 3-pointers in each half.
CU did initially seem like it had the firepower to hang with Colorado State (5-0) — the Jays even took a 52-49 lead at the 15:40 mark after starting the second half with a 16-7 surge. But then the Rams found another gear.
Colorado State scored 23 points over a nine-possession stretch, burying all six of its 3-point tries during that run. The Rams turned a three-point deficit into a 72-58 lead with 10 minutes to play.
Senior David Roddy led the way with a career-high 36 points, going 7 of 10 from long range as an undersized big man. Another forward, the 6-foot-8 Dischon Thomas, scored 21 points and buried five 3-pointers.
The Rams ended up shooting 53.7% from the floor and 58.8% from 3-point range. Former Omaha Central standout John Tonje added six points off the bench.
The Jays got 16 points from freshman Arthur Kaluma, who was part of the group that briefly turned momentum early in the second half.
CU trailed almost the entire first half, giving up three 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds to fall behind 42-36 at the break. Then Thomas made another triple to open the second half and stretch the CSU lead to nine points.
That's when Creighton made its push.
The Jays made their first six shots of the second half. After a CSU bucket, freshman Ryan Nembhard knocked down two free throws to make it 52-49 with 15 minutes to go.
But CU couldn't keep up after that. It couldn't cool off the Rams.
The Jays seemingly tried everything to get them out of their groove, too. They switched defensive assignments in their man-to-man look. They went to a zone. They briefly tried a small lineup. They extended their ball pressure well behind the 3-point line. Nothing seemed to work.
Creighton will return to action Monday when it will play at 4:45 p.m. against either Northeastern or Southern Illinois.
