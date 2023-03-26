Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard’s left hand sat on the right hip of San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell, who lofted a shot, watched it fall short and got the whistle of a lifetime.

With the Final Four on the line and the game tied, officials called a foul on Nembhard with 1.2 seconds left in regulation. Trammell missed the first free throw, but he made the second for a 57-56 SDSU win and a devastating end to CU’s NCAA Tournament run in the Elite Eight.

The sixth-seeded Bluejays finish their season at 24-13. The fifth-seeded Aztecs (31-6) moved on to their first Final Four in school history without having to play a five-minute overtime. San Diego State had nearly thrown away its chance at victory with a wayward inbounds pass that led to a layup by Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman.

“We got really good players … that’s what March is about,” SDSU coach Brian Dutcher said during the CBS postgame interview.

“We were very fortunate to beat a great team.”

Until Trammell’s final drive to the hoop. Until Nembhard’s left hand brushed Trammell’s right hip. Until the foul, the free throw and the heartbreak.

"Two teams played their tails off," CU coach Greg McDermott said. "Officiating's part of the game. We're not going to go there. We lost a game because we didn't do enough - and San Diego State did."

Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Scheierman scored 12, as did Arthur Kaluma. For the Aztecs, Trammell had 12, and Lamont Butler scored 18. Omaha South grad Aguek Arop had six points and three rebounds.

In a tense, physical second half, the game became equal parts boxing match and basketball. Scrambling floor scrums that led to jump balls. Blood on elbows. A Kalkbrenner hook-and-hold ruled as a flagrant foul. Jumpers that clanged audibly off rims. Scoring droughts lasting several minutes.

Every basket seemed precious, a byproduct of grit and hope. Officials largely swallowed their whistles as floaters and mid-range jumpers became shots of last resort.

SDSU’s Keshad Johnson banked in a shot as part of a 3-point play an later hit a putback for a 48-46 lead. Trey Alexander absorbed contact to make a five-footer, tying the game. With 3:59 left, Arop hit a baby hook over Kaluma to give the Aztecs a 52-50 lead. At 3:04, Arop hit another for a 54-50 lead.

Kalkbrenner hit two straight layups for a tie. Aztec center Nathan Mensah made free-throw-line jumper for a 56-54 lead with 1:36 left. CU’s next two chances — a Nembhard layup and an Alexander jumper — were fruitless.

Then, the gift — a lofted inbounds pass from SDSU’s Adam Seiko landing in the hands of Scheierman, just feet from his own basket. Scheierman laid in the ball to force a 56-all tie with 34 seconds left.

"It dropped right in my arms," Scheierman said.

San Diego State got the last shot. Trammell took it. He missed. He got the whistle. And CU’s run ended at the free throw line.

While San Diego State’s smothering defense largely controlled the first-half pace, Creighton adjusted masterfully to it, controlling the opening 20 minutes to take a 33-28 halftime lead.

Two Baylor Scheierman free throws at the 14:05 mark started an 11-5 CU run that included all seven of Nembhard’s first-half points, culminating in a traditional 3-point play. The Bluejays’ tight man-to-man defense forced multiple SDSU airballs on jumpers, as Aztec shooting guards Matt Bradley and Adam Seiko combined for just one basket and two points.

CU lead’s got as big as 26-18 when San Diego State reserve forward Jaedon Ledee hit two leaners around the outstretched arms of Kalkbrenner. He later added a shot over Arthur Kaluma that drew SDSU within 28-26. The Aztecs then tied the game at 28 before Scheierman hit a jumper and Kaluma splashed a 3 to end the half. Creighton shot 54% over the opening 20 minutes.

Just 2:11 in the second half, SDSU had the 34-33 lead thanks to a 6-0 run and much stingier defense that limited Creighton’s open looks at the rim. The Bluejays answered with a 8-0 run built on three Scheierman free throws, a 3-point play from Kalkbrenner and 10 straight missed shots from the Aztecs. SDSU battled back to within 43-41 at the 9:44 mark.

Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight