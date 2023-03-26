Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard’s left hand sat on the right hip of San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell, who lofted a shot, watched it fall short and got the whistle of a lifetime.
With the Final Four on the line and the game tied, officials called a foul on Nembhard with 1.2 seconds left in regulation. Trammell missed the first free throw, but he made the second for a 57-56 SDSU win and a devastating end to CU’s NCAA Tournament run in the Elite Eight.
The sixth-seeded Bluejays finish their season at 24-13. The fifth-seeded Aztecs (31-6) moved on to their first Final Four in school history without having to play a five-minute overtime. San Diego State had nearly thrown away its chance at victory with a wayward inbounds pass that led to a layup by Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman.
“We got really good players … that’s what March is about,” SDSU coach Brian Dutcher said during the CBS postgame interview.
“We were very fortunate to beat a great team.”
Until Trammell’s final drive to the hoop. Until Nembhard’s left hand brushed Trammell’s right hip. Until the foul, the free throw and the heartbreak.
"Two teams played their tails off," CU coach Greg McDermott said. "Officiating's part of the game. We're not going to go there. We lost a game because we didn't do enough - and San Diego State did."
Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Scheierman scored 12, as did Arthur Kaluma. For the Aztecs, Trammell had 12, and Lamont Butler scored 18. Omaha South grad Aguek Arop had six points and three rebounds.
In a tense, physical second half, the game became equal parts boxing match and basketball. Scrambling floor scrums that led to jump balls. Blood on elbows. A Kalkbrenner hook-and-hold ruled as a flagrant foul. Jumpers that clanged audibly off rims. Scoring droughts lasting several minutes.
Every basket seemed precious, a byproduct of grit and hope. Officials largely swallowed their whistles as floaters and mid-range jumpers became shots of last resort.
SDSU’s Keshad Johnson banked in a shot as part of a 3-point play an later hit a putback for a 48-46 lead. Trey Alexander absorbed contact to make a five-footer, tying the game. With 3:59 left, Arop hit a baby hook over Kaluma to give the Aztecs a 52-50 lead. At 3:04, Arop hit another for a 54-50 lead.
Kalkbrenner hit two straight layups for a tie. Aztec center Nathan Mensah made free-throw-line jumper for a 56-54 lead with 1:36 left. CU’s next two chances — a Nembhard layup and an Alexander jumper — were fruitless.
Then, the gift — a lofted inbounds pass from SDSU’s Adam Seiko landing in the hands of Scheierman, just feet from his own basket. Scheierman laid in the ball to force a 56-all tie with 34 seconds left.
"It dropped right in my arms," Scheierman said.
San Diego State got the last shot. Trammell took it. He missed. He got the whistle. And CU’s run ended at the free throw line.
While San Diego State’s smothering defense largely controlled the first-half pace, Creighton adjusted masterfully to it, controlling the opening 20 minutes to take a 33-28 halftime lead.
Two Baylor Scheierman free throws at the 14:05 mark started an 11-5 CU run that included all seven of Nembhard’s first-half points, culminating in a traditional 3-point play. The Bluejays’ tight man-to-man defense forced multiple SDSU airballs on jumpers, as Aztec shooting guards Matt Bradley and Adam Seiko combined for just one basket and two points.
CU lead’s got as big as 26-18 when San Diego State reserve forward Jaedon Ledee hit two leaners around the outstretched arms of Kalkbrenner. He later added a shot over Arthur Kaluma that drew SDSU within 28-26. The Aztecs then tied the game at 28 before Scheierman hit a jumper and Kaluma splashed a 3 to end the half. Creighton shot 54% over the opening 20 minutes.
Just 2:11 in the second half, SDSU had the 34-33 lead thanks to a 6-0 run and much stingier defense that limited Creighton’s open looks at the rim. The Bluejays answered with a 8-0 run built on three Scheierman free throws, a 3-point play from Kalkbrenner and 10 straight missed shots from the Aztecs. SDSU battled back to within 43-41 at the 9:44 mark.
Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) covers his face while walking off the court following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Darrion Trammell (12) shoots a free throw with 1.2 seconds left in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott yells at an official during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11), Arthur Kaluma (24) and and Trey Alexander (23) and San Diego State's Nathan Mensah (31) and Matt Bradley (20) go up for the rebound in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) is fouled by San Diego State's Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24), Baylor Scheierman (55), Ryan Nembhard (2) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) walk toward the bench during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State fans celebrate in the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) has his right hand a wrist looked at during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State celebrates winning the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) celebrates with a bit of the net following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) collides with San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) in the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton bench and fans react to a call in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott yells at an official during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets the ball in the hood over San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) shoots the ball over San Diego State's Matt Bradley (20) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) brings the ball down court while up against San Diego State's Adam Seiko (2) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) keeps the ball away from his right hand and wrist during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State and Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans react immediately after the end of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Jared Barnett (4) celebrates following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) closes his eyes after a foul was called against him with 1.2 seconds left in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher watches his team in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans cheer during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State celebrates following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) goes for two points in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) eyes the hoop in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Lamont Butler (5) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) grabs a rebound away fro San Diego State's Keshad Johnson (0) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) and Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dives for the ball in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) plays in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) competes in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets his arms up in front of San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton cheerleaders perform during a break in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) controls the ball in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott calls out to his team in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Lamont Butler (5) powers through Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) slams into the media table in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) keeps an eye on San Diego State's Darrion Trammell (12) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott, left, and San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher meets before the start of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball with a March Madness logo ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans arrive for the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) wears headphones as he warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans arrive for the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The court is painted ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
William Martinez, of Sutherland, Neb., and other Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Patty Galas, the administrative assistant for the Creighton men’s basketball program, offers communion as Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!