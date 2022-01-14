COVID has stunted Creighton's development, but Jays are about to reignite their progress

"We're not where we were when we played Villanova (on Dec. 17)," coach Greg McDermott said this week. "We haven't been able to capture that. Part of it is just the lack of going up and down with live reps. As we play more games, that'll be better."

Yes, Creighton definitely needs games.

The Jays have improved since their season opener in November. No question about that. They're in the top half of the Big East standings and they're positioned to make the NCAA tournament.

But it's only January. More upgrades are needed to keep up with the experienced rosters in the conference.

CU needs to be pushed when the pressure's on. It needs to nail run-stopping jumpers and spark its own surges with emphatic dunks. It needs to get shoved and bullied — then it needs to respond.

Creighton is the only team in the country playing three true freshmen more than 22 minutes per game (Nembhard, Alexander and Arthur Kaluma). Andronikashvili, a second-year freshman who sat out his first year with injury, is at 12.0 minutes per game. Sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who turns 20 years old Monday, is on the floor for an average of 26.0 minutes.

There's so much they don't know.