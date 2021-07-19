Creighton A.D. Bruce Rasmussen plans to retire next month

"There are many things I've been thankful for during my career at Creighton University. I thank Bluejay nation for the privilege of serving you and for the rewarding life that this has allowed me to lead. I thank my wife, Jill, and my children, who each were so very supportive of my love affair with Creighton University. My thanks also go out to my senior staff, coaches and department staff, our unbelievable student-athletes, my many colleagues over the years at Creighton University, and the donors and fans of our program for their support. Many of my very dear friends are as a result of my career at Creighton—they have mentored me and provided guidance throughout my career. I thank Father Hendrickson and the Presidents at Creighton who preceded him. You cannot have any measure of success in athletics without a caring and supportive President and Board of Trustees. None of what we have achieved could have been accomplished without the collective efforts of everyone who loves the University and our athletics program and the many giants upon whose shoulders we have stood. To all of you I extend my heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation for your encouragement, wisdom and support.