Creighton A.D. Bruce Rasmussen prioritized people and had 'a special ability to connect'

There'd always be light emanating from the second floor of Creighton's practice facility when former CU guard Mitch Ballock arrived for his daily workout during his Bluejay playing career.

Ballock walked in the building at 7 most mornings. Sometimes even earlier.

Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen was already hard at work in his office.

"Rass was the only person that beat me to the gym," Ballock said Monday. "There'd be that one light on. He'd hear the ball bouncing, and he'd come down and I'd take my earphones out and we'd talk. About everything."

That's how their bond grew. Ballock said countless other current and former athletes surely have their own stories about connecting in similar ways with Rasmussen. The 27-year athletic director announced Monday that he will be retiring in a month.

Rasmussen, 70, was in charge of a multimillion-dollar enterprise, yet Ballock said he never seemed too busy for a meaningful conversation with anyone who walked through the CU athletic campus. Players or coaches or donors — even their friends and family members.