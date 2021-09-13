Creighton A.D. Marcus Blossom part of a sea change in college sports leadership

What changed?

Two things, Smith said: The commitment of leaders to help inspire and mentor minority administrators and the increasing push for diversity across all levels of higher education, particularly in athletics.

“(In the ’90s), our work was to try and just get the pipeline going,” Smith said. “That work was intentional. And now that we’ve got to this place ... you look back on it, and it was a labor of love. It had the effect that we hoped it’d have.”

Smith said the impact hasn’t been fully revealed in the hiring numbers yet, but it’s coming.

There are too many Marcus Blossoms out there to ignore, he said.

Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson recognized Blossom’s potential during the interview process, too.

Hendrickson said earlier this month that hiring a person of color to replace Bruce Rasmussen, who’d been CU’s athletic director for 27 years, was not the main priority for his search. He wanted to find the best candidate.

“Diversity is a key metric, objective, dream in our strategic planning for students, faculty and staff,” Hendrickson said. “To achieve that in one of the highest leadership positions at Creighton is remarkable.”