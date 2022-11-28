Creighton achieves its highest ranking at No. 13 in latest AP poll

Creighton women's basketball moved up three spots to reach its highest ever ranking.

After last week's wins over Omaha and Xavier, the Bluejays (6-0) are now No. 13 in the latest AP poll released on Monday.

The Jays have been ranked every week since the preseason and have risen each week, going from No. 21 to 20, 16 and now 13.

Other Big East teams in the rankings are No. 3 UConn, No. 24 Marquette and No. 25 Villanova.

The Jays already have won two top-25 matchups, downing then-No. 23 South Dakota State to open the season and then-No. 22 Nebraska.

Creighton's rough schedule continues through the end of the year as three of their next seven games are against currently ranked teams, including two in the top five.

CU's top 25 matchups start Friday at 6 p.m. as the Jays travel to No. 25 Villanova. Creighton then faces unranked St. John's (Sunday at 1 p.m.) and Drake (Dec. 10), before taking on Arkansas, who received votes in this week's poll. The Jays close out the that stretch against No. 2 Stanford (Dec. 20) and then No. 3 UConn (Dec. 28). Creighton's final game of the year is against unranked DePaul on Dec. 31.

Creighton's previous rankings

Mar. 1, 1992: No. 25 (tie)

Mar. 8, 1992: No. 23

Mar. 15, 1992: No. 21

Mar. 6, 2017: No. 23

Oct. 18, 2022: No. 21

Nov. 14, 2022: No. 20

Nov. 21, 2022: No. 16

Nov. 28, 2022: No. 13

Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. UConn

4. Ohio State

5. Indiana

6. North Carolina

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. Virginia Tech

10. Iowa

11. LSU

12. N.C. State

13. Creighton

14. Arizona

15. UCLA

16. Utah

17. Michigan

18. Louisville

19. Oregon

20. Maryland

21. Baylor

22. Texas

23. Gonzaga

24. Marquette

25. Villanova

Receiving votes: Oklahoma 50, South Dakota State 37, Arkansas 36, Kansas State 25, Kansas 17, Tennessee 12, Virginia 2, Duke 2.