Creighton achieves its highest ranking at No. 13 in latest AP poll

Creighton women's basketball moved up three spots to reach its highest ever ranking.
After last week's wins over Omaha and Xavier, the Bluejays (6-0) are now No. 13 in the latest AP poll released on Monday.
The Jays have been ranked every week since the preseason and have risen each week, going from No. 21 to 20, 16 and now 13.
Other Big East teams in the rankings are No. 3 UConn, No. 24 Marquette and No. 25 Villanova.
The Jays already have won two top-25 matchups, downing then-No. 23 South Dakota State to open the season and then-No. 22 Nebraska.
Creighton's rough schedule continues through the end of the year as three of their next seven games are against currently ranked teams, including two in the top five.
CU's top 25 matchups start Friday at 6 p.m. as the Jays travel to No. 25 Villanova. Creighton then faces unranked St. John's (Sunday at 1 p.m.) and Drake (Dec. 10), before taking on Arkansas, who received votes in this week's poll. The Jays close out the that stretch against No. 2 Stanford (Dec. 20) and then No. 3 UConn (Dec. 28). Creighton's final game of the year is against unranked DePaul on Dec. 31.
Creighton's previous rankings Mar. 1, 1992: No. 25 (tie) Top 25 Receiving votes: Oklahoma 50, South Dakota State 37, Arkansas 36, Kansas State 25, Kansas 17, Tennessee 12, Virginia 2, Duke 2.
Photos: Creighton takes on Nebraska in Top 25 women's basketball showdown
Nebraska and Creighton players play in front of Sokol Arena record crowd of 2,306 fans during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor blocks a shot from Nebraska's Jaz Shelley during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne waits for tipoff before a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans watch one of Creighton's Molly Mogenson's 3-pointers fall into the basket during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly and Nebraska's Kendall Moriarty help up Creighton's Lauren Jensen after Moriarty fouled Jensen during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Allison Weidner joins hands with teammates before the national anthem before a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trinity Brady guards Creighton's Lauren Jensen during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne attempts a shot in traffic during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska plays Creighton during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska plays Creighton during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska plays Creighton during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Molly Mogensen tries to score under pressure from Nebraska’s Allison Weidner during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Molly Mogensen tries to score under pressure from Nebraska’s Allison Weidner during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor tries to score under pressure from Nebraska’s Kendall Moriarty during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen tries to score under pressure from Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton and Nebraska fans pose for the camera during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor (right) battles Nebraska’s Isabelle Bourne for a loose ball during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kennedy Townsend (left) battles Nebraska’s Kendall Coley for a loose ball during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kennedy Townsend (right) celebrates after Carly Bachelor got fouled while scoring during their game against Nebraska at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players celebrate after winning their game against Nebraska at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players celebrate after winning their game against Nebraska at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players celebrate after winning their game against Nebraska at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players celebrate after winning their game against Nebraska at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players celebrate after winning their game against Nebraska at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Amy Williams talks with Callin Hake during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski guards Creighton's Emma Ronsiek during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kendall Moriarty runs away with a loose ball during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor (left) battles Nebraska’s Allison Weidner for a loose ball during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor (left) battles Nebraska’s Allison Weidner for a loose ball during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor (left) protects the ball from Nebraska’s Allison Weidner during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor (right) tries to score while pressured by Nebraska’s Isabelle Bourne during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players celebrate after scoring during their game against Nebraska at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Annika Stewart (left) battles Creighton's Morgan Maly for a loose ball during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players cheer after a basket during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley attempts a shot during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen guards Nebraska's Jaz Shelley during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski and Creighton's Emma Ronsiek watch a free throw during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trinity Brady attmepts a shot in traffic during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trinity Brady attempts a basket during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley watches time expire in their loss to Creighton during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jim Flanery smiles while standing on the court during warmups before a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski attempts a shot during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Molly Mogensen dribbles the ball during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne attempts a shot against Creighton's Lauren Jensen during a game at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mallory Brake (left) tries to get past Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen receives a pass during their game against Nebraska at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Molly Mogensen drives toward the basket during their game against Nebraska at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly shoots a 3-pointer during their game against Nebraska at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Allison Weidner grabs a rebound during their game against Creighton at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (right) tries to get past Nebraska's Kendall Moriarty during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Molly Mogensen (right) tries to get past Nebraska's Allison Weidner during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor (left) is blocked by Nebraska's Jaz Shelley during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Molly Mogensen (left) drives toward the basket while under pressure from Nebraska's Callin Hake (center) and Allison Weidner during their game against Nebraska at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly catches a pass during their game against Nebraska at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly drives toward the basket during their game against Nebraska at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
