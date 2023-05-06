All it takes to gauge Marcus Blossom’s passion is to carefully observe him on the sidelines during a game. The tables occupying the sideline at Michelob Ultra Arena stood no chance whenever he lifted a hand.

The ardent Creighton athletic director was visibly invested during the Bluejays’ December trip to Las Vegas, occasionally striking down at the table in front of him either in celebration or in frustration with a call.

Blossom looked on throughout CU men’s basketball’s rollercoaster season, carrying the same energy when the Jays appeared dull during their six-game losing streak and when they streaked through Denver and then Louisville for a historic NCAA Tournament run.

If nothing else, Blossom is a man who doesn’t do away with expectations. He sets them. He maintains them. The ones he holds for Creighton athletics have been set in stone even before he was officially hired, and they might be grander than most imagine.

“Quite honestly, it’s how, coming into this program, I viewed this program,” Blossom said. “As one that could make those types of runs and eventually be a team that’s regularly playing on the same weekend. So it was not a surprise to me.”

When NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo dished out a rant about his definition of success after his Milwaukee Bucks were upset by the Miami Heat in one of the NBA’s more stunning series finishes in recent memory, Blossom couldn’t completely agree with his sentiment.

“He’s right for the most part,” Blossom said of Antetokounmpo’s assertion that no season is a failure. “But there’s some seasons where you’re not right in that instance. In a season where you’re the No. 1 seed playing the eight seed, you can’t (say that).”

Or, for instance, a season where you’re named a preseason top 10 team in college basketball. Before the team laced up for its first game, CU fans and players alike spoke about a deep NCAA tournament run.

Regardless of the times the path appeared improbable, Blossom knew: This was the season.

There was no avoiding the opportunity it presented, and if his vision was going to unfold, this season would have to carry the weight. And it worked out.

He attributed Creighton’s survival of its early-season skid to coach Greg McDermott’s consistency.

“He’s won a ton of games, man,” he said. “He really hasn’t lost a lot — like people never think of Creighton as a losing basketball program. I think the six-game losing streak was just foreign to people.

“What I do appreciate is, going to practices and games, just being around the team, they didn’t carry themselves like a team that was on a six-game losing streak. I don’t think they ever disconnected from each other.”

Fewer people remember it now, but McDermott implored fans to revisit their idea of success well before Antetokounmpo. The circumstances were different, though. McDermott’s comments, in which he said CU’s season had already been a success, came the day before the Jays were set to play NC State in the first round.

The sentiment even got Blossom thinking.

“I would say making it to the NCAA tournament is a success,” Blossom said. “There are some seasons where you want to do more than that because you have the team capable of doing more. There are some seasons where you probably squeezed the most out of that team in making the NCAA tournament. Both seasons are a success.

“Now you’ve got to get lucky because you could lose any game in the tournament, but I think this was a year that we had the team to go further. I think (McDermott) truly believed we would. … I think what he was saying is we never want to take for granted making the NCAA tournament because that is success and it’s always special. But there are years, if you want to grow your program to be the best team in the Big East, you’ve gotta make it past the first round. This year was one of those years.”

The year went the way Blossom hoped, too. It was unpredictable, but while a reporter raised an eyebrow under the impression Blossom was showing off some revisionist history a la LeBron James, he says Creighton ended up where he knew they could.

“It’s kind of crazy,” he says, “I said to a few colleagues, ‘I think we’re an Elite Eight team.’”

Considering everything that goes into a deep tourney run, he isn’t putting the weight of the world on postseason success. He cited the 2014 season, when Doug McDermott’s third-seeded Jays took a second round loss to Baylor, as successful.

“Our season also isn’t measured just on the NCAA tournament. We want to be the best team in the Big East. The best program. Not 22, or 19 or whatever. I think this year we made strides toward that ultimate goal of being looked at as the best basketball program in the Big East.”

But don’t get it twisted: Blossom would take the Jays’ reality in 2023.

“Would I take the Elite Eight over the Big East championship? Yeah, I’m taking that.”

Times have changed since Doug’s reign. CU is firmly in position as one of the Big East’s beasts, with plenty of credit due to a dream postseason that served as a sturdy exclamation point to what the program has built under McDermott. A run that let the world know where Creighton stood in the pecking order.

Between McDermott’s 13 seasons in Omaha and a remarkable postseason run still fresh, CU has become the kind of program that can lose a player as talented as Ryan Nembhard one week and scoop a player like Utah State transfer Steven Ashworth the week after.

A program that convinced senior Baylor Scheierman, once believed to have his eyes set on the draft after one last college season, to return to school.

A program that could see several from its starters return from NBA Draft waters to launch it right back into national contention.

“I just think it shows we’re a place people want to play,” Blossom said. “Again, not everybody is gonna want to play here. Nembhard wanted to play here for two years and then didn’t. But we’re a place where top players want to play and I see that continuing.”

As far as he’s concerned, Blossom expects Creighton to continue to put players in position to test NBA waters. But he can’t help but wonder about the players who might set sail elsewhere, even in college basketball’s current climate.

“You wonder why,” Blossom said of Nembhard’s departure. “‘Why did he leave?’ You want to know. But you also hopefully can appreciate that different people want different things out of their experience. He chose to want something else, whatever that is. … What you hope everyone does, and I’m still trying to figure this out, ‘How can we make this the best experience and environment possible for our student athletes to where they couldn’t fathom leaving?’”

In the meantime, Blossom is helping maximize this momentum to ensure Creighton not only continues to similarly succeed, but elevate. Signing off on a home-and-home series with Alabama. Finding ways to capitalize on CU’s brand while it’s at its peak.

Anything he can to help Creighton be the program he expects.