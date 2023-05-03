Memphis transfer Johnathan Lawson has committed to Creighton, he announced via social media Wednesday morning.

“It was a great opportunity,” Lawson said. “I just liked the culture. The way they play, it fits my style of play. The fans there, they’ve got a great fanbase.

“It’s a nice place, no stress, just a place where I can come in and help develop my game over the years.”

The former four-star recruit averaged 3.4 points, 1.5 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 15.7 this past season with the Tigers. After playing just one year under Penny Hardaway, Lawson will have three years of remaining eligibility.

Lawson had time to catch much of this past year’s NCAA tournament — and Creighton’s Elite Eight run — after FAU knocked the Tigers out of the first round. But Lawson claims he’d already been keeping an eye on the Jays.

“I’ve been watching Creighton all year,” Lawson said. “I just like their style, they play the right way. Just the way I want to play, shooting a lot of 3s in transition. I caught most of their games when we weren’t playing.”

Despite visiting earlier in the week, Lawson felt the same way after a trip to Omaha that he did since the moment Creighton got in contact with him.

“It feels more like family and it feels like everyone is about business, about working,” Lawson said. “Everybody getting better, pushing each other.”

Soon after Lawson announced his decision to enter the portal, CU’s entire staff — most notably assistant Ryan Miller — reached out. They all took the trip to Memphis to visit with Lawson last week, but his connection with the Miller family existed long before then.

Lawson will be reunited with CU forward Mason Miller, his former high school teammate at Houston high school in Memphis. Mason’s father, longtime NBA player Mike Miller, was their coach. They’ll be joined by another Houston high product in senior Brock Vice, a three-star center who also committed to the Bluejays Wednesday morning.

Before the two joined forces in high school and now in college, Lawson and Miller ran together on the AAU circuit way back when they were in fourth grade.

Lawson says Miller was the “first one to call,” and that it’s “just another reason I wanted to play with Mason again and finish what we started our senior year.”

At 6-foot-6, Lawson gives the Bluejays a combination of shooting (41.3% from 3), fluidity and size at the wing that they didn’t necessarily have in their second unit a season ago.

“I’ll come in just to play my game, play like how Trey and Baylor play, really,” Lawson said. “Shoot 3s in transition, play that style of basketball and play loose.

“I think I add toughness to the team. I can try to be a two-way player for them.”

Coming from a family like his, Lawson is no stranger to expectations. Several of his older brothers also played for Memphis, including Chandler, who was his teammate this past season. His brother Dedric, a former McDonald’s All-American, was Kansas’ leading scorer during the 2018-19 season.

Now Lawson joins a team that finished just shy of a Final Four appearance. After a season where CU desperately craved reliable reserves at times, Lawson will likely be thrust into expectations once more.