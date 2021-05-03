Creighton adds transfer Ryan Hawkins from D-II champ Northwest Missouri State

And since defined roles haven't been solidified yet, with all five starters moving on after a Sweet 16 berth, there's plenty of potential playing time for Creighton to advertise.

That was one of the alluring factors for Hawkins.

As was the program's recent run of success. And the close proximity of CU's campus to his hometown of Atlantic, Iowa. And the Jays' playing style — he just collaborated with a Northwest squad that assisted on half of its made field goals last year. And the chance to try out his moves and skills against Big East competition.

"Just by watching Creighton and talking with the coaching staff, it's pretty evident that the style of basketball they play fits in with what my game is," Hawkins said. "I'll have to work at it this summer to fine-tune everything and get better. But just the way they move the ball offensively and how they guard the ball defensively, it's all stuff that I'm excited about."

He does plan to take a deep breath to recharge a bit, just for the next couple weeks — he’s not used to many prolonged breaks.

Hawkins was the high schooler whose daily routine took him from soccer workouts to baseball practice to the gym. "Anything to stay active," he said.