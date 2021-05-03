Creighton adds transfer Ryan Hawkins from D-II champs Northwest Missouri State

Former Northwest Missouri State forward Ryan Hawkins announced Monday he's committed to play at Creighton for his final season of college ball.

The versatile 6-foot-7 big man — who's from Atlantic, Iowa — was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Elite Eight Division II championship tournament in March. He had 31 and 18 in the D-II title game, helping Northwest win a third national title in five seasons.

Hawkins has scored 2,098 career points. But he's been especially effective over his last two seasons, averaging 22.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 55.1% from the floor and 45.7% from 3-point range.

The Hawkins commitment marks the Jays' first roster addition out of the transfer portal this offseason. And it's an important one since CU returns just one scholarship center, sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner, after senior-to-be Christian Bishop transferred to Texas.

Creighton is also adding three freshmen, point guard Ryan Nembhard, shooting guard John Christofilis and wing Mason Miller. It has three open scholarship spots remaining for next year's team.

