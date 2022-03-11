Creighton advances to Big East title game after defeating Providence

The smiles grew wider on Creighton's bench with each Providence timeout in the opening minutes of the second half.

CU's lead was ballooning, as was its confidence as the Bluejays turned their Big East tournament semifinal into a rout early in the second half.

Creighton went on a 31-2 run that lasted nearly 12 minutes in the middle of the game, turning a tie game into a 56-27 lead. Creighton coasted home to an 85-58 win as it reached the tournament final for the second straight year.

Creighton (22-10) will face the Villanova-UConn winner in the final at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Providence, which beat Creighton 72-51 two weeks ago to clinch the league's regular-season title, called three timeouts before four minutes were played after halftime.

On this night, though, the senior-laden Friars had no answers for the Jays.

It was tied 25-all after Providence's A.J. Reeves hit a 15-footer at the 6:40 mark. But Arthur Kaluma swung the momentum as he scored 10 of the next 12 points.

Kaluma started the run by putting back his own miss while being fouled. He converted the three-point play.

And when he stole a Providence pass, spotted up and drained a 3-pointer from the left wing at the 2:13 mark, CU's lead was 37-25.

Alex O'Connell, who scored 11 in the first half, added a 3 from the right corner and a Kalkbrenner dunk made it 42-27 at halftime. But the Jays were just warming up.

Trey Alexander, who picked up two fouls on Providence's first two possessions and played just five first-half minutes, drained a pair of 18-foot jumpers to start the second half. And when he hit two free throws with 15:13 left, Creighton was up 56-27.

At that point, Providence was 10 of 45 from the field as Creighton dominated both ends of the floor.

O'Connell led the Bluejays with 18 points, while Kaluma had 17. Kalkbrenner added 15 points and nine rebounds, while Alexander scored all 15 of his players in the second half.

Al Durham led Providence with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, but the rest of the Friars went a combined 13 of 53.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

