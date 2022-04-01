Creighton aims to keep the same offensive identity next season after trip to the Elite Eight

Jim Flanery plans to be at this weekend's women's Final Four. And he expects to see very competitive games.

"I think any of the four teams can win," he said. "I think North Carolina State and the four that made it are probably the five best teams (in the country)."

Flanery was hoping to have a better seat for the Final Four, though.

His Creighton squad reached the Elite Eight for the first time before a 80-50 lost to top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday. The Gamecocks play Louisville in one semifinal Friday while Connecticut faces Stanford in the other.

Flanery was impressed by South Carolina's performance against the 23-10 Bluejays, in which it shot 50.9% from the field and had a 43-23 edge in rebounding.

"The thing about South Carolina, they're really elite defensively, too," Flanery said. "It's not that they can just score at the rim. Their guards are really good defensively and they're committed to the defensive end."

Flanery added that UConn is getting healthy at right time, too. He said coach Geno Auriemma texted him a couple of times while Creighton was making its tournament run. They also traded texts Tuesday as UConn prepared for its semifinal.

They're glad to see the Big East represented deep into the tournament. Flanery knows the attention his program received in recent weeks — the win over Iowa on ABC followed by the Sweet 16 victory over Iowa State — will serve the Bluejays well in recruiting circles.

"To be able to say you were in the Elite Eight, there's only seven other teams that can say that," Flanery said. "If someone says, 'Hey, I'm looking to play in the NCAA tournament, play in the Sweet 16, go to the Final Four.' We were one game away from the Final Four. That's one box that you can check.

"There's a lot of teams that might have more resources or play in a league that's perceived to be better, but they can't say what we can say. We had two teams in the Elite Eight. ... And I think it should sell us some season tickets."

The only home game where Creighton drew more than 1,300 this season was when it hosted UConn on Feb. 2, drawing 2,279. Flanery said before the pandemic there were discussions about the CU women hosting a game at CHI Health Center. Those discussions could be revisited after the Elite Eight run.

Especially with the Bluejays expected to put a veteran team on the court next season.

Senior guard Tatum Rembao led CU in minutes, but the five other Jays who averaged more than 20 minutes a game include a junior (Carly Bachelor) and four sophomores (Emma Ronsiek, Morgan Maly, Lauren Jensen and Molly Mogensen).

"We were reasonably young. You look at Emma and Morgan, and their versatility is unique," Flanery said.

Ronsiek and Maly, both 6-foot-1, were counted on as post defenders. Bigger posts, like South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (6-5), were tough matchups for CU, but as Flanery said, elite posts are recruited by everyone.

Flanery's staff seeks players who fit their system. Creighton's motion offense has been able to give opponents — even ranked opponents — headaches.

"Maybe we can recruit someone who's a little more athletic and a little bigger, but it won't change how we play," Flanery said. "I think that's what helped us, we're a little different from other teams offensively. Colorado was like, 'No one in the Pac-12 was like Creighton.' Iowa State kind of said the same thing. ... There's value to keeping our identity."

Besides that identity, Flanery said another element that helped the Jays this year was staying relatively healthy.

"I think one of the things we've done is we've built up the bottom of our team," he said. "Obviously, you want those three or four scorers, but it's also nice to have 8, 9, 10 and 11 be good enough that they can move up (if there's injuries). ... We had the same 11 in practice about every day, and that's important."

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.