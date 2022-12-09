Creighton aims to rediscover shooting form in Las Vegas weekend

Creighton went toe-to-toe with a few powerhouses for a week in Maui, then followed it up with its two worst offensive performances this year — one of which came in a loss to in-state rival Nebraska when it was least anticipated.

Just like we all expected out of CU men’s basketball, right? How did the Bluejays arrive at this three-game skid that’s induced an early heap of concern among fans?

It’s tough to point at one thing. Shot quality not aligning with execution. A lack of a jolt from the bench. The weight of high-stakes games being placed so heavily on their starting unit.

One moral victory of a loss to Arizona segued into a head-scratching but somewhat respectable loss at Texas followed by Sunday’s stunning loss to NU, which capped a free fall.

With Saturday and Monday games in Las Vegas against BYU and Arizona State, how does Creighton bounce back to the top-10 stature it was seemingly deserving of just two weeks ago? Some leadership would go a long way.

Coach Greg McDermott has long claimed that this year’s group would likely be forced to depend on a group effort for vocalists as opposed to a single voice standing above the rest. As much as a single leader would help the Jays face their current situation, McDermott isn’t out on the idea that this team can still go far when led by the group as a whole.

“It’s really hard to make someone a leader,” McDermott said. “They can learn things as a freshman and sophomore that they see from other people, and maybe by the time they’re a junior and senior they can start to have that impact on teammates.

“Three of our starters are 10 games into their sophomore season, so they’re not in a place where they’re probably ready for that. They’re much more prepared than they were a year ago, and they’re moving in that direction. But I’ve had really good teams that had leadership by committee, and I think this team is gonna fall into that category.”

McDermott cited senior Francisco Farabello as someone who could step to the forefront as a vocal leader. He still thinks Farabello can be one of those guys, and Sunday’s game — a 16-point performance that marked his best of the season — could’ve very well been a turning point.

It was the kind of performance that’s been desired from CU’s reserves. Freshmen Fred King and Mason Miller have both enjoyed their flashes, but haven’t been dependable enough to truly be relied on. In fairness, they back a couple of tough acts to follow in junior Ryan Kalkbrenner and sophomore Arthur Kaluma.

With how much McDermott has been forced to run his starters into the ground, a helping hand from his reserves would mean everything in Las Vegas. Amid all the outside questions surrounding the Jays’ bench, McDermott's line of thinking hasn’t shifted.

“It’s about practice,” he said. “That’s gonna dictate where the minutes fall in the game.”

He liked what he saw from guard Shereef Mitchell this past week in practice. He feels that people seem to forget that Mitchell missed nearly all of last season, and that it requires time to return to form. He holds Mitchell to a certain standard, but isn’t close to running out of patience with him.

“Shereef’s earned the right to have this opportunity with all the work that he’s done,” McDermott said. “We’ve got other guys that are working hard as well, but Shereef means a lot to me. He’s fought through a lot with this program. He deserves the opportunity to get himself back to where he once was.”

Whether Mitchell will return to previous form has yet to be seen. But the Jays will need all the help they can get in order to keep from sliding while looking ahead at a couple of games that’ll certainly challenge them.

McDermott noted an interesting dynamic behind Sunday’s game against NU. With the ranked teams Creighton already played, they were in the same boat. But with games like Nebraska, playing a solid team it’s expected to beat is something it hadn’t yet faced. Games against Arizona State and BYU should be those kinds of games. McDermott doesn’t quite see it that way this week.

“We’ve lost a few games in a row, so we’ve gotta try to get our swagger back,” he said.

The Jays have a shot at that in Michelob Ultra Arena, which is attached to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

BYU, Saturday's opponent, just squeaks into KenPom’s Top 100 at No. 99 after back-to-back losses to South Dakota and Utah Valley. Neither their offense nor defense have been spectacular, but the 5-5 Cougars keep possessions short and sweet, pushing pace as often as they can. BYU has built its roster around shooting, but is making just 28.6% from 3-point range through 10 games.

Arizona State poses an interesting challenge. The Sun Devils have built upon its defensive intensity a season ago to stifle opponents in their 9-1 start. They’ve held Michigan to 62 points, Colorado to 59 and Stanford to 64, and can easily give the Jays trouble in their current shape. Creighton has already lined up against some of the nation’s best defenses in Texas and Arkansas, providing a mixed bag with their shooting performances.

How well Creighton looks shooting the ball and getting the shots it enjoys vs. the Sun Devils will be necessary to return to form. The Jays have hardly struggled to find open looks — whether generating them on their own or watching teams pack the paint. How CU fares in Vegas should be a good indicator of how much it can truly rely on its 3-point shooting moving forward.

“It’s a make shot, miss shot game,” McDermott said. “...We’ve built this team on skill, and part of that skill is being able to shoot the ball. And it’d be one thing if, when we practice, we struggle shooting it. But that hasn’t been the case.”

