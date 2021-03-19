Creighton aims to 'seize the moment' on college basketball's biggest stage

Senior Damien Jefferson is pretty sure there will be some early game jitters when the Jays’ first NCAA tournament game tips off Saturday.

Because, well, he and his teammates have been waiting for this moment for two years.

They’ve elevated the stature of Creighton’s program and they’ve set new milestones. Yet they’ve not been able to prove themselves on college basketball’s biggest stage.

So what will it feel like Saturday?

“Everybody’s going to be excited,” Jefferson said.

They’ll have to find a way to settle in quickly, though.

“We know what’s at stake,” he said. “We can’t get too high, we can’t get too low. We’ve just got to go out there and play hard.”

That’s the key. If these prideful Jays, who are aiming to make more CU history, play to their potential, they can live with the result.

It’s just that the NCAA tournament seems to have a mystifying effect at times. Because of the stage, the emotions, the pressure, it's hard to say if every player will be at his best.