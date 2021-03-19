Creighton aims to 'seize the moment' on college basketball's biggest stage

Senior Damien Jefferson is pretty sure there will be some early game jitters when the Jays’ first NCAA tournament game tips off Saturday.
Because, well, he and his teammates have been waiting for this moment for two years.
They’ve elevated the stature of Creighton’s program and they’ve set new milestones. Yet they’ve not been able to prove themselves on college basketball’s biggest stage.
So what will it feel like Saturday?
“Everybody’s going to be excited,” Jefferson said.
They’ll have to find a way to settle in quickly, though.
“We know what’s at stake,” he said. “We can’t get too high, we can’t get too low. We’ve just got to go out there and play hard.”
That’s the key. If these prideful Jays, who are aiming to make more CU history, play to their potential, they can live with the result.
It’s just that the NCAA tournament seems to have a mystifying effect at times. Because of the stage, the emotions, the pressure, it's hard to say if every player will be at his best.
Yet this is where legacies get cemented. Right now. In March. During a single-elimination tournament where the results are wildly unpredictable.
The Jays understand that. Senior Mitch Ballock’s message to his teammates: Embrace it.
“That’s what you work for all year,” Ballock said. “And then when the opportunity presents itself, you just have to seize the moment. I think we’ll do that.
“It comes down to who can find some normalcy in that, and who can get rolling and clicking together.”
However it unfolds — whether CU’s NCAA tournament run lasts one day or several — it will mark the final chapter for Creighton’s successful core group of guys.
NCAA rules do allow for everyone to return for an additional year due to the pandemic. But Jefferson, Ballock and Denzel Mahoney are all graduating. Marcus Zegarowski could turn pro. Jacob Epperson’s retiring from the game.
Nobody’s ready to think about what’s next just yet, though.
“They’ve done a lot for this program,” coach Greg McDermott said. “What they’ve accomplished and the way they’ve gone about it has been pretty incredible.”
The Jays have combined for a 44-15 record (.746 winning percentage) over the last two seasons, which includes a 9-4 mark against ranked opponents. They’ve twice matched the school’s highest AP ranking (No. 7). And this year, for the first time in program history, they spent the entire season inside the top 25.
They clinched a share of their first-ever Big East regular season title last season. They won six straight conference games this year, the longest in-league winning streak CU’s had since joining the Big East.
Four different Bluejay players have earned all-conference honors over the past two seasons. McDermott was the league’s coach of the year in 2020.
But one hurdle has yet to be cleared.
Can these guys put together a special March run? Creighton's never made a Sweet 16. And that's long been a goal for these guys.
The Jays can't make any guarantees. But Ballock said they can control their effort, their intensity and their focus. If they're locked in, they won't have any regrets.
“(We want to) go out swinging the way that we play,” Ballock said.
No. 5 seed Creighton vs. No. 12 seed UC Santa Barbara
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
TV: TruTV
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Westwood One: Sirius 135, XM 202
* * *
No. 12 seed UC Santa Barbara (22-4)
G Devearl Ramsey, 6-0, Sr., 7.6
G JaQuori McLaughlin, 6-4, Sr., 16.2
G Brandon Cyrus, 6-5, Sr., 2.9
F Miles Norris, 6-10, Jr., 9.6
F Amadou Sow, 6-9, Jr., 13.7
No. 5 seed Creighton (20-8)
G Marcus Zegarowski, 6-2, Jr., 15.5
G Mitch Ballock, 6-5, Sr., 10.2
G Denzel Mahoney, 6-5, Sr., 12.5
G Damien Jefferson, 6-5, Sr., 12.1
F Christian Bishop, 6-7, Jr., 10.8
* * *
Backcourt: Two of the tournament’s most dynamic playmakers will be handling the ball and jump-starting their respective offenses. Big West player of the year JaQuori McLaughlin can score at all three levels. Plus, he’s a gifted passer, able to manipulate help defenders and set up his teammates for easy scores. Marcus Zegarowski has the same type of impact — he makes the right play. It’ll be interesting to see if either team’s auxiliary scoring options can knock down some clutch 3-pointers.
Frontcourt: This might ultimately be where the game is decided. Both teams are reliant on their stretch-4s and versatile centers to convert high-percentage looks, especially when opponents are placing an emphasis on stopping the perimeter weapons. It’s 235-pound center Amadou Sow and 6-foot-10 wing Miles Norris for USCB. Creighton’s Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson will have to match their production.
Bench: Creighton’s Shereef Mitchell (a game-changer with his energy) missed Saturday’s loss against Georgetown. And UCSB’s Ajare Sanni (third-leading scorer) injured his foot in the Big West title game. Both are key assets so their status is worth monitoring. When healthy, the Gauchos can go nine- or 10-deep. CU is more reliant on its starters (77.4% of points), but Creighton’s at its best when the reserves are making an impact.
Intangibles: The Gauchos are as confident as ever, surging into the NCAA tournament with an 18-1 record since Jan. 1. They’re experienced and motivated. They play with energy and they’ll surely be ready to bring that Saturday. The question for CU is whether its 73-48 Big East title game loss was an ominous sign of a late-season collapse or a well-timed reality check that’ll send the Jays into high-urgency mode.
Prediction: Creighton 70, UC Santa Barbara 65
This one may take the form of a grinder. Where every loose ball is a battle and every drive to the bucket is a challenge. UCSB has hard-nosed veterans looking to prove themselves. Creighton’s guys are just as hungry. It likely will come down to the wire. The Jays have won several similar intensity-filled contests this year.
History of Creighton in the NCAA tournament since 2000
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa