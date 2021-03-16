Creighton already working to rebound from loss to Georgetown

This core group of CU players has an 11-3 record in games following a loss the last two seasons. It hopes to pick up a 12th win in that scenario Saturday.

“We’ll learn from it,” junior Marcus Zegarowski said after the Georgetown loss. “We’ll bounce back.”

They wouldn’t be the first team to turn the page ahead of March Madness.

In fact, in the 2019 NCAA tournament, 12 of the 16 teams that ultimately advanced past the second round also suffered defeats in their conference tournaments.

Tennessee lost the SEC title game by 20. Gonzaga had a 21-game winning streak snapped in the West Coast tournament. Houston fell for just the third time all year in the AAC tourney final. Yet those three were among the 12 that reached the NCAA’s second weekend in 2019.

That’s the beauty of the NCAA tournament. It’s a fresh start.

And it’s why coach Greg McDermott said by Sunday morning, he told the players that they had to look ahead. He gave the guys Saturday night to sulk over the sting of defeat and the lingering disappointment associated with failing to reach a goal. It hurt to fall short in that fashion, they said.

But the Jays have a new objective now.