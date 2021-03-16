Creighton already working to rebound from loss to Georgetown

The Big East title game hadn’t even ended yet, and Creighton’s players were already trying to move past their worst performance of the year.
That’s why senior Mitch Ballock gathered up his team following a second-half timeout.
By then, their league championship dreams were out of reach. A comeback wasn’t happening.
But Ballock said they could still find a purpose out of the closing moments Saturday, and perhaps even set a tone for the next week of practice ahead of this team’s NCAA tournament debut.
“What I told the guys was, ‘Hey, stay together, don’t deviate from the plan, obviously this isn’t our night,’” Ballock said. “But (I wanted to) bring the guys together and build that momentum in the last few minutes that we were going to play together.”
It is perhaps the biggest question facing the Jays as they prepare for their first-round game against No. 12 seed UC Santa Barbara (22-4).
When CU takes the court as the No. 5 seed, how much residue will remain from its implosion in a 73-48 blowout loss to Georgetown on Saturday?
Instead of cruising into the season’s most important weekend on a hot streak, Creighton slammed into a brick wall. And now it has to recalibrate itself quickly.
But the players are confident they can do that.
The last time they were on the wrong end of a beatdown — they lost 83-52 to San Diego State last season — the Jays rebounded for an overtime win over Texas Tech the very next night. The team would later reference that as one of the season’s turning points.
Creighton also lost by 20 points to St. John’s a year ago, then responded later that week with wins over Georgetown and Seton Hall to claim a share of the Big East title.
This core group of CU players has an 11-3 record in games following a loss the last two seasons. It hopes to pick up a 12th win in that scenario Saturday.
“We’ll learn from it,” junior Marcus Zegarowski said after the Georgetown loss. “We’ll bounce back.”
They wouldn’t be the first team to turn the page ahead of March Madness.
In fact, in the 2019 NCAA tournament, 12 of the 16 teams that ultimately advanced past the second round also suffered defeats in their conference tournaments.
Tennessee lost the SEC title game by 20. Gonzaga had a 21-game winning streak snapped in the West Coast tournament. Houston fell for just the third time all year in the AAC tourney final. Yet those three were among the 12 that reached the NCAA’s second weekend in 2019.
That’s the beauty of the NCAA tournament. It’s a fresh start.
And it’s why coach Greg McDermott said by Sunday morning, he told the players that they had to look ahead. He gave the guys Saturday night to sulk over the sting of defeat and the lingering disappointment associated with failing to reach a goal. It hurt to fall short in that fashion, they said.
But the Jays have a new objective now.
“That thing is long gone in the rearview mirror,” McDermott said of the Georgetown loss.
Notes
>> Creighton arrived in Indianapolis om Sunday night and entered into a quarantine period as it awaited two negative test results for each member of its Tier 1 group. The initial plan was for CU to work out Tuesday and practice Wednesday.
>> Sophomore guard Shereef Mitchell (head injury) did not play Saturday. He’s improving but is still being evaluated ahead of Saturday’s NCAA opener, McDermott said.
