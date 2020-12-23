 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton alters schedule to allow team to see families during holidays
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Creighton alters schedule to allow team to see families during holidays

{{featured_button_text}}

Creighton is extending its Christmas break a few days to allow players to spend time with their families over the holidays.

As a result, the Jays’ Dec. 30 game at Georgetown has been postponed until Feb. 9.

Coach Greg McDermott said his players need to detach from the grind of the season after a physically and emotionally draining start. They played their sixth game in 16 days on Wednesday when they hosted Xavier. The pandemic’s preventative protocols, including testing and isolation, have added more stress to the experience.

McDermott said there’s a half-dozen players who haven’t seen their families since August.

“You have to kind of weigh it — is there risk to sending some guys home? Yes there is,” McDermott said Monday. “Will them going home for a few days help us get through the next couple months, from a mental health standpoint and well-being standpoint? Very possibly.”

McDermott said more than half of Big East teams are either sending players home or making arrangements to bring families to campuses during Christmas break.

But those decisions do increase the risk of exposure to COVID-19. To ensure teams can test effectively after Christmas and recreate their pseudo-bubbles on campus, games are getting postponed.

Villanova won’t play St. John’s on Dec. 30. Wildcats coach Jay Wright said he wanted to give his players a break.

And now the Creighton-Georgetown game has been moved to Feb. 9.

CU’s first game back from Christmas break will now be Jan. 2 at Providence.

Photos: Creighton vs. Xavier

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert