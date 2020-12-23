Creighton alters schedule to allow team to see families during holidays

Creighton is extending its Christmas break a few days to allow players to spend time with their families over the holidays.

As a result, the Jays’ Dec. 30 game at Georgetown has been postponed until Feb. 9.

Coach Greg McDermott said his players need to detach from the grind of the season after a physically and emotionally draining start. They played their sixth game in 16 days on Wednesday when they hosted Xavier. The pandemic’s preventative protocols, including testing and isolation, have added more stress to the experience.

McDermott said there’s a half-dozen players who haven’t seen their families since August.

“You have to kind of weigh it — is there risk to sending some guys home? Yes there is,” McDermott said Monday. “Will them going home for a few days help us get through the next couple months, from a mental health standpoint and well-being standpoint? Very possibly.”

McDermott said more than half of Big East teams are either sending players home or making arrangements to bring families to campuses during Christmas break.