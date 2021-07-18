Creighton alumni team can't make final shot, is eliminated from The Basketball Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. — Creighton's alumni team just needed a bucket. One more made shot would have sent the Omaha Blue Crew into the final 16 of The Basketball Tournament.
But the field goal never came.
The Blue Crew suffered a 76-73 defeat to the host AfterShocks (Wichita State's alumni team) Sunday afternoon. The squad — featuring former Bluejays and players with Omaha ties — was eliminated, losing out on the $1 million prize that's awarded to the tournament winner.
The AfterShocks won the game by forcing a turnover in the backcourt and converting the steal into an unguarded layup. The celebration begin immediately after the ball dropped through the net.
The Basketball Tournament uses the Elam Ending in its games, meaning that a final target score is established with four minutes to go. In Sunday's case, the first team to 75 earned the win.
The Blue Crew got close. So close.
On an out-of-bounds play with one second on the shot clock, Jahenns Manigat sprinted to the corner, received a pass and fired up an off-balance 3-pointer. He buried it. That shot put his team ahead 67-63.
Admon Gilder, who played at Texas A&M and Gonzaga, made two free throws. Then he got two more after an AfterShocks technical. And there was a tip-in by Greg Smith, the former Ralston standout who went to Colorado State.
The Blue Crew had a 73-69 lead. Just two points away.
They were looking for a repeat of Friday's dramatic finish, when Deverell Biggs banked in a 3-pointer to clinch the victory over Purple & Black (Kansas State's alumni team).
But the AfterShocks turned up the aggressiveness defensively on the final few possessions as the raucous crowd of Shocker supporters roared. Omaha struggled to find a clean look. And ultimately, the game ended on a costly turnover.
The Blue Crew were coached by former Creighton guard Josh Jones. Along with Biggs, Manigat, Smith and Gilder, the roster included Akoy Agau, Austin Chatman, Nick McGlynn, James Milliken and Martin Krampelj. This summer marked the first time Creighton's had an alumni team in the TBT, which is in its eighth year.