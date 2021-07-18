Creighton alumni team can't make final shot, is eliminated from The Basketball Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. — Creighton's alumni team just needed a bucket. One more made shot would have sent the Omaha Blue Crew into the final 16 of The Basketball Tournament.

But the field goal never came.

The Blue Crew suffered a 76-73 defeat to the host AfterShocks (Wichita State's alumni team) Sunday afternoon. The squad — featuring former Bluejays and players with Omaha ties — was eliminated, losing out on the $1 million prize that's awarded to the tournament winner.

The AfterShocks won the game by forcing a turnover in the backcourt and converting the steal into an unguarded layup. The celebration begin immediately after the ball dropped through the net.

The Basketball Tournament uses the Elam Ending in its games, meaning that a final target score is established with four minutes to go. In Sunday's case, the first team to 75 earned the win.

The Blue Crew got close. So close.

On an out-of-bounds play with one second on the shot clock, Jahenns Manigat sprinted to the corner, received a pass and fired up an off-balance 3-pointer. He buried it. That shot put his team ahead 67-63.