Creighton and a sold out arena await No. 10 UConn on Wednesday

Two days before the biggest game of the year, Creighton's players didn't practice.
Coach Jim Flanery gave them the day off.
Sure, he presumes there were several who found their way into the gym anyway Monday. And Flanery, always so meticulous and diligent with his game plans, ended up spending much of his time analyzing as many opponent video clips as he could watch — that is, when he wasn't fretting over the unlimited scenarios currently on the table for a CU team with NCAA tournament hopes.
It's a huge week, after all. No. 10 UConn's coming to town Wednesday. Two road games against top 60 opponents are scheduled this weekend.
The Jays don't want to miss an opportunity here. But they also have to properly manage the moment and the hype.
"I think you've got to look big picture," Flanery said. "We need to try to win as many of these three games as we can, without over-emphasizing any one of them."
That's not to say he doesn't understand the significance of Wednesday's match-up against the Huskies.
The game's already sold out. The atmosphere should be electric. It could be one of the most memorable regular season nights in recent program history.
And Creighton (15-5, 10-2) has a good chance to pick up an upset win.
The Jays hung tough with UConn last month in a 63-55 loss. They executed their defensive plan, Flanery said. But the offense struggled to find a rhythm (37.1% shooting and 16 turnovers).
The final margin was the closest CU's ever been to the talented Huskies (13-4, 8-0). It was the closest any league team's been to Connecticut on its home court in a regular season game in nine years.
"We can't get too caught up in the name, that it's UConn," sophomore Emma Ronsiek said. "We just have to do what we can, and play our game."
And when it's over, they'll have to move on quickly.
Creighton's tied with DePaul (18-5, 10-2) for second place in the league standings. Those two teams play Friday in Chicago. CU plays fourth-place Marquette (15-5, 8-3) on Sunday.
All three of those match-ups provide resume-boosting opportunities for the Jays, who were No. 32 in the NET rankings on Tuesday and are aiming for their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018.
"It's going to be a fun week," senior guard Tatum Rembao said.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa