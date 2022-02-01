Creighton and a sold out arena await No. 10 UConn on Wednesday

Two days before the biggest game of the year, Creighton's players didn't practice.

Coach Jim Flanery gave them the day off.

Sure, he presumes there were several who found their way into the gym anyway Monday. And Flanery, always so meticulous and diligent with his game plans, ended up spending much of his time analyzing as many opponent video clips as he could watch — that is, when he wasn't fretting over the unlimited scenarios currently on the table for a CU team with NCAA tournament hopes.

It's a huge week, after all. No. 10 UConn's coming to town Wednesday. Two road games against top 60 opponents are scheduled this weekend.

The Jays don't want to miss an opportunity here. But they also have to properly manage the moment and the hype.

"I think you've got to look big picture," Flanery said. "We need to try to win as many of these three games as we can, without over-emphasizing any one of them."

That's not to say he doesn't understand the significance of Wednesday's match-up against the Huskies.