Creighton and a sold-out crowd set to welcome No. 8 UConn

No. 8 Connecticut at No. 21 Creighton

Where/When: Sokol Arena, 7:30 p.m.

TV | Radio: SNY | 1180 AM

Connecticut (9-2, 2-0)

F –Dorka Juhasz 6-5 Sr. 11.3

F – Aaliyah Edwards 6-3 Jr. 17.5

G – Lou Lopez Senechal 6-1 Sr. 17.5

G – Aubrey Griffin 6-1 Jr. 12.7

G – Nika Muhl 5-10 Jr. 6.5

Creighton (8-3, 2-1)

F –Emma Ronsiek 6-1 Jr. 12.1

F – Morgan Maly 6-1 Jr. 16.9

G – Molly Mogensen 5-7 Jr. 9.5

G – Rachael Saunders 5-9 Sr. 6.4

G – Lauren Jensen 5-10 Jr. 16.9

Creighton women’s basketball chances have never been greater. Since Connecticut rejoined the Big East in the 2020-21 season, it’s plowed through the league — and Creighton — as it does most teams each year. But this year’s Huskies look different.

They’re still dominant, though they’ve been forced to stretch themselves thin at times with multiple injuries and a new-look group every few games. Wednesday’s matchup in Omaha is no different, with several of UConn’s rotational players reportedly missing the game.

It’ll be the No. 21 Bluejays’ best shot at the league’s big dog. But even during such a strange season for the Huskies, will they be so easy to knock off?

“They’ve kind of changed week to week,” Creighton coach Jim Flanery said. “... They’re definitely more at full strength than they were a couple weeks ago, so we’re gonna get a team that’s planned probably a little better than they have in some stretches.”

Flanery’s sentiment came just hours before Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma, who’s also missed the past several games, told media that guard Azzi Fudd’s injury will be reevaluated Thursday and forward Aubrey Griffin won’t rejoin the team Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19 over Christmas break.

Still, despite a couple of early losses and their share of adversity, the Huskies have more than remained afloat.

They’ve deployed one of the nation’s best offenses, scoring 84 points per game and leading the nation in assists. UConn is leading the country in both field goal percentage and 3-point percentage at 52.7% and 42.7%.

Much of their success on that end begins with junior Nika Muhl. The 5-foot-10 guard’s composure, IQ and pace have made her the nation’s most dangerous orchestrator, giving Connecticut plenty of cushion in the halfcourt. She’s averaging 10.1 assists, soundly placing her atop the country’s assist leaders with room to spare.

Behind jumps from UConn’s junior class, the team has proved that even the injury bug can hardly keep them assuming typical form.

“It’s weird to say but they’ve got three kids who’ve gotten a lot better,” Flanery said. “Nika Muhl, I think Aubrey Griffin has gotten a lot better, and Aliyah Edwards has gotten a lot better. You don’t think of UConn as a development program necessarily because they’re recruiting the best of the best.”

Wednesday’s game, which will be played in front of a sold out crowd at Sokol Arena, comes on the backend of the Jays’ toughest stretch of the season. Flanery envisioned what his team could handle ahead of the season when putting together the slate.

After back-to-back losses to then No. 21 Arkansas and No. 2 Stanford, Flanery feels that the team got what they needed out of the nonconference schedule.

“I think we’ve tested ourselves, I think we’ve improved,” Flanery said. “I don’t think we’re playing our best right now, but I don’t think we're playing poorly.

“You find out where you’re a little bit deficient. We’re not gonna get taller. I don’t expect that, anyway. So we’ve gotta find avenues to address post defense and some defensive things.”

The Jays are still figuring out the little things that separate them and the nation’s annual elite programs, looking to close the gap with their unorthodox playstyle and lineups. More than anything, Creighton learned how to slow itself down in order to give itself its best chance against elite teams through late flashes versus Stanford.

“That’s another bright spot, we closed the game how we wanted to,” junior forward Emma Ronsiek said. “… I think it just set us up for a lot of good things that you’ll see tomorrow.”

How much Creighton’s brutal schedule benefitted it will be put to the test against the Huskies Wednesday. Creighton rode the momentum of its Elite Eight appearance into this season. With their best chance at knocking off Connecticut yet, a win now could be a step toward putting the remainder of the Big East on notice.

“The league has used UConn to raise the profile of the league, and that’s great,” Flanery said. “But sometimes it’s great if, on a national level, people recognize that it’s not just UConn and her 10 little sisters.

“Until we get to the point where they’re at least losing occasionally, then there’s going to be a perception that the rest of us are a full notch below them or more.”

Close 1 of 12 Kennedy Townsend KENNEDY TOWNSEND Position: Guard Hometown: Kansas City, Mo. Lexi Unruh LEXI UNRUH Position: Guard Hometown: Sioux Falls, S.D. Kiani Lockett KIANI LOCKETT Position: Guard Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn. Jayme Horan JAYME HORAN Position: Guard Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Rachael Saunders RACHAEL SAUNDERS Position: Guard Hometown: Iowa City, Iowa Mallory Brake MALLORY BRAKE Position: Forward Hometown: Hastings, Minn. Lauren Jensen LAUREN JENSEN Position: Guard Hometown: Lakeville, Minn. Molly Mogensen MOLLY MOGENSEN Position: Guard Hometown: Farmington, Minn. Carly Bachelor CARLY BACHELOR Position: Guard/Forward Hometown: Topeka, Kan. Brittany Harshaw BRITTANY HARSHAW Position: Guard Hometown: Andover, Kan. Morgan Maly MORGAN MALY Position: Guard/Forward Hometown: Crete, Neb. Emma Ronsiek EMMA RONSIEK Position: Forward Hometown: Sioux Falls, S.D. The 2022-23 Creighton women's basketball team Get to know the 2022-23 Creighton women's basketball team. 1 of 12 Kennedy Townsend KENNEDY TOWNSEND Position: Guard Hometown: Kansas City, Mo. Lexi Unruh LEXI UNRUH Position: Guard Hometown: Sioux Falls, S.D. Kiani Lockett KIANI LOCKETT Position: Guard Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn. Jayme Horan JAYME HORAN Position: Guard Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Rachael Saunders RACHAEL SAUNDERS Position: Guard Hometown: Iowa City, Iowa Mallory Brake MALLORY BRAKE Position: Forward Hometown: Hastings, Minn. Lauren Jensen LAUREN JENSEN Position: Guard Hometown: Lakeville, Minn. Molly Mogensen MOLLY MOGENSEN Position: Guard Hometown: Farmington, Minn. Carly Bachelor CARLY BACHELOR Position: Guard/Forward Hometown: Topeka, Kan. Brittany Harshaw BRITTANY HARSHAW Position: Guard Hometown: Andover, Kan. Morgan Maly MORGAN MALY Position: Guard/Forward Hometown: Crete, Neb. Emma Ronsiek EMMA RONSIEK Position: Forward Hometown: Sioux Falls, S.D.