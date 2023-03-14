After a night of film, Creighton coach Greg McDermott came Monday to practice with the basics on NC State, his team's first-round NCAA tournament opponent.

“Those guards are really talented,” McDermott said. “(Terquavion) Smith and (Jarkel) Joiner in particular. The big guy inside, (DJ) Burns, is a handful because he can score. He’s an elite passer as well out of the post.”

As much as some might complicate the essence of the sixth-seeded Bluejays’ Friday opponent, life for the eleventh-seeded Wolfpack revolves around Smith, Joiner and Burns.

Behind them, NC State (23-10) could turn what many consider a favorable draw for Creighton into a headache Friday in Denver. But the Wolfpack could just as easily bury themselves before they get the chance to blink.

ESPN and Bleacher Report each feature Smith as a first round pick in the upcoming NBA draft. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie has Smith listed as the 44th best available prospect, one spot ahead of Creighton’s Trey Alexander.

Smith’s stock has somewhat slipped to the tune of his efficiency, averaging 17.5 points while shooting 41.7% from 2 and 33.8% from 3. But he’s still well within relevancy with front offices by way of his uber-confidence shotmaking. There might not be a player more sure of himself beyond 25 feet than Smith.

“He hasn’t seen a shot he doesn’t like, and he can make a lot of them,” McDermott said. “He can make tough shots. In transition, great range, six, seven feet behind the 3-point line.”

Joiner’s confidence is similar. The Ole Miss transfer won’t need a friendly window when operating out of the pick-and-roll before pulling up to show off some gutsy shotmaking. He’s a defensive hound, aiming to pressure the ball as high as possible and help get the Wolfpack running.

McDermott couldn’t think of a Big East team with a similar playing style. But one nonconference opponent came to mind. One the Jays were forced to play without Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist Ryan Kalkbrenner.

“In some ways, Arizona State, the way they played,” McDermott said. “They take and make some difficult shots at times. You can’t go to sleep on those guards. They might be in a position where you don’t think they’ll shoot it and they shoot it.”

Then there’s Burns: A 6-foot-9, 275 pound atypical big man that McDermott couldn’t help but describe as unique. Despite his frame, Burns doesn’t aim to get opposing bigs deep into the paint. His vision is dangerous, backing people down from 15 feet and beyond as he analyzes the floor.

Against most teams, double teams are guaranteed. Burns uses his weight well, and giving him time without pressure just allows better decision-making.

“It’s gonna challenge Ryan and Fred (King) to kind of stay in front of him and make him score over the top,” McDermott said. “Then if you make a mistake on the backside on a cutter, he’s gonna find them.”

There are other variables. Guard Casey Morsell averages 11.9 points, serving as the team’s most efficient 3-point shooter. Jack Clark is a 6-8 physical wing that hovers near double-figure scoring and swoops in for the rebounds Burns can’t grab.

For those tired of any slow pace the Big East might produce, Friday’s game might be as fast paced a game as CU has played in some time. According to KenPom, the Wolfpack rank in the top-90 in both tempo and average possession length.

The Jays like to run. The Wolfpack need to run. They thrive off transition, getting their guards in motion against a defense scrambling to get set. Both teams tend to take care of the ball, but NC State will surely try and pry it from CU’s grip anyway.

“They’re trying to be disruptive, trying to turn you over,” McDermott said. “They do one of the best jobs in the ACC of doing that. Oftentimes they turn those into points. I think it’ll be a fun game for fans to watch.”

NC State’s backcourt should prove to be even trickier than ASU’s. The Sun Devils went home happy after a wild display of shotmaking that could’ve easily seen them get blown out. Smith’s shotmaking prowess and confidence is on another level despite his overall inefficiency. He won’t need much breathing room against CU’s drop coverage, and will drill backbreaking shots — whether it kills NC State or Creighton in the process.

The Jays’ best bet could be to allow Smith the game he’d enjoy as a prospect, funneling him to the midrange as he goes for 20 points or so while limiting his surrounding options. But it’ll be tougher to keep Smith trapped in the in-between area than a player like Georgetown's Primo Spears.

Should Smith and Joiner's heroic shot selection not trend in the right direction early versus CU, the Wolfpack could see their demise.

This week’s setup isn’t totally unfamiliar for this Creighton team. After its blur of a nonconference schedule, the Jays have seen quick turnarounds in settings away from Omaha, having to gameplan for strong teams outside the Big East.

“Very tough schedule this year,” sophomore Ryan Nembhard said. “Having to play games right after Maui, going to Texas. So we’re used to everything. We’re ready for anything.”

Beyond March being March, the term “favorable draw” shouldn’t be tossed around so easily when it comes to NC State. Just as recently as the Wolfpack was obliterated by Clemson, the Jays were embarrassed by Xavier.

The drastic difference between CU’s floor and ceiling has been a concern throughout the season. It’ll hold even more weight now that Creighton is forced to win or go home.

“You’d like to bottle up that team that played against Villanova and have that for every game in the NCAA tournament,” McDermott said. “But that’s probably not a reality either. You just hope it doesn’t happen on the big stage. I think our guys will be hungry to get to the practice floor and try to clean some things up.”

Can Creighton reignite the Final Four discussions that were the talk of the summer in Omaha?

“Of course,” sophomore Arthur Kaluma said. “Definitely. We got the talent to get it done.”

Photos: Creighton men's basketball at 2023 Big East tournament