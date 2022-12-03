Creighton and Nebraska on opposite sides of basketball spectrum heading into Sunday

On the eve of an annually anticipated game across Nebraska, sandwiched between seasonal holidays, it feels the pride behind each school isn’t enough this year to turn the game into something it’s not.

Creighton and Nebraska, while a lopsided hoops rivalry for some seasons now, continues to draw statewide attention. But even for a sold out game Sunday, there’s a drastic difference in dynamic than most years.

Both teams find themselves on separate sides of college basketball’s spectrum.

The Bluejays are fresh off of trips to Maui and Austin, having played four consecutive ranked opponents in an attempt to back summer discussions of whether this team is their most talented in school history. The Huskers entered the season clouded by discussions of whether this would be coach Fred Hoiberg’s last heading the program.

The matchup already lacked competitiveness, but it’s reached a peak divide. Since CU coach Greg McDermott arrived in Omaha, his squad is 10-2 against its counterparts in Lincoln.

The Jays have transcended the age-old little brother discussions, at least as far as the orange ball goes. This season, their views have shifted beyond the state and to nationwide success.

As it stands, Creighton stands to lose more than it could gain against Nebraska. The Huskers aren’t off to the worst start, looking at least slightly better than a season ago to this point. They enter Sunday afternoon on a two-game winning streak with convincing wins over Florida State — which remains talented but has had its fair share of early issues — and Boston College.

The Jays will look to bounce back from their two-game skid against then-No. 14 Arizona and No. 2 Texas.

The stakes are vastly different this time around. Hoiberg is aiming for what would be one of the biggest wins during his time in Lincoln. Creighton is looking to get back in the win column and let its anger out on a team it's treated like a punching bag for some time.

If all goes according to plan, CU will likely get the opportunities to experiment with lineups and the bench in a lower pressure game than they’ve experienced over the past several weeks. While two straight losses might see it fall out of the top-10, cruising to a win over NU is all it can do to hover around a similar range come Monday.

No matter the shape of each team, the CHI Health Center will still be filled by a sold-out crowd. Seeing the two play is an unspoken yet understood tradition. But the stakes that surround this game have come to an all-time low for the CU side, adding a unique wrinkle to Sunday’s game and perhaps how each team approaches the game.

Perhaps how underwhelming this matchup will peak with this year's game. Everything came together rather rapidly for this Creighton team to lift itself into the spotlight sooner than later. It’ll be difficult to not just retain most of this squad, but to build another that’s similarly talented so soon.

If it can build on whatever comes out of this year, the game could simply dissolve into tradition instead of a genuinely competitive rivalry. Neither team is looking past the other. But it’s difficult to look at Sunday’s game in a similar lens to the past unless you’re into underdogs or overkill.