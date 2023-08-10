Creighton will make the short drive down Dodge Street to UNO to finish the women's soccer exhibition season.

Both coaches are grateful for the matchup before opening the regular season next Thursday.

"We know we both need a very good match leading into the season," Creighton coach Ross Paule said of Friday's 6:30 p.m. game at Caniglia Field "We'll see where we're at, what we need to work on, where our strengths are."

Added Omaha coach Tim Walters: "I think Creighton's a really good team, so that will be a good challenge for us. It's always nice to play a (preseason) game that feels like a regular-season game."

This will be the third time the Mavericks play this week. They won at South Dakota 1-0 Monday and blanked College of St. Mary 10-0 Wednesday.

UNO returns nearly everyone from last year's team that reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history.

"It's nice we don't have to work on a lot of things you normally need to work on in the preseason," Walters said. "I like the way they're playing."

The Bluejays are coming off an 8-4-8 season where they reached the Big East semifinal for the second time. CU's roster includes plenty of newcomers, but Paule likes how the team has become cohesive in the offseason.

"I think we have a very deep team, I think we're deeper than we were last year," Paule said. "We have a lot of players who can fill different roles."

When Omaha hosted Nebraska in an exhibition last August, the game drew more than 1,200 and ended in a scoreless draw.

Both coaches expect a very competitive match Friday.

"Fans like to watch good soccer, and I think it's something that will be enjoyable to watch," Walters said. "I've always liked the way (Creighton) plays."