Creighton and Providence looking to enhance NCAA tournament status in key Big East matchup

Wednesday felt like the epitome of this season for Providence and Creighton, two squads positioning themselves for an NCAA tournament berth.

Injury-hampered Creighton gutted out an 81-78 win at St. John's on a night when one freshman (Arthur Kaluma) returned from an injury and another (Ryan Nembhard) was lost for the season with a broken wrist.

No. 11 Providence leads the Big East, and has won its last three games in overtime. On Wednesday, the Friars trailed in the final two minutes of regulation and the first two overtimes before winning in the third, 99-92 over Xavier.

The Jays and Friars meet on Providence's Senior Night at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Creighton (19-8, 11-5) has won six straight; Providence (23-3, 13-2) is 15-1 at home.

"They have so many veterans, seven seniors who have been around," coach Greg McDermott said.

While four of Providence's five senior starters are graduate students, four of the eight Bluejays who played Wednesday are freshmen. They will get their first taste of playing in front of a charged-up Dunkin' Donuts Center crowd as coach Ed Cooley's team has a chance to clinch its first Big East title.

"Ed is a really good friend. I'm happy for him, the success they've had," McDermott said. "I would be happy for him if he won the conference title, I just don't want him to do it against us."

And Creighton will play without Nembhard for the first time. The Jays will rely on another freshman, Trey Alexander, to run the offense.

Alexander has scored career highs twice this week with 13 against Marquette on Sunday and 16 Wednesday.

He thinks the Jays have momentum heading, and are finding ways to win. During the six-game winning streak, three have ended up one-possession games.

"I've felt like we've moved the ball way better than we have all year," Alexander said. "We've ramped up our defense and played as a collective unit. I feel like everything we've been doing since the beginning of the year has taken another level up."

Also Wednesday, Alex O'Connell played 33 minutes, persevering through a right ankle injury that occurred the previous game. So the Jays were glad to have Kaluma back after he missed four games nursing a knee injury.

Kaluma was on a minutes restriction at St. John's, but he was productive: 12 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes.

"I thought he did great," McDermott said. "Hopefully the knee continues to make good progress and we can keep him on the floor a little longer Saturday."

Providence has found ways to win, too. The Friars are 7-0 in games decided by four points or fewer, and five of those have come in the past month.

On Wednesday, six Friars scored in double figures, led by Jared Bynum's 27 points. The 13 league wins are the most the Friars have ever had in Big East play.

This will be the only regular-season meeting between the Jays and Friars. Providence lost games against CU, UConn and Seton Hall in mid-January due to a 12-day COVID-19 pause.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.