Creighton announces full men's basketball schedule for 2022-23

To the tune of Fox Sports’ John Fanta’s voice, which came blaring through the Big East’s Twitter Spaces on Friday morning, the league finally released its full schedule for men’s basketball conference play.

Creighton begins league play Dec. 16 at Marquette, and will play its final regular season Big East game at DePaul on March 4.

The Bluejays will see just two stints where they remain in Omaha for at least two games in a row. Their first home stint comes as early as December, playing Butler, DePaul and Seton Hall in consecutive games on Dec. 22, Dec. 25 and Jan. 3.

CU will then hit the road, heading up to Storrs to challenge UConn on Jan. 7 before traveling to Cincinnati to take on Xavier on Jan. 11.

Three days later, the Jays will host Providence in an early Saturday afternoon matchup that should see one of the bigger turnouts at CHI Health Center.

The team’s lone remaining pair of consecutive home games come at the end of January, with St. Johns and Xavier visiting Omaha on Jan. 25 and Jan. 28.

Creighton won’t see Villanova until February. The Wildcats will be at CHI on Feb 4. in what’s expected to be one of the premier matchups in the Big East this season. Before the Jays get the chance to meet Villanova again at Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 25, they’ll see what will likely be their toughest stretch of games throughout all of league play.

After hosting the Wildcats in early February, CU will play Seton Hall in Newark four days later. Three days after that, it’ll host Uconn. Then the Jays depart for a couple of tough road games at Providence on Feb. 14 and at St. Johns on Feb. 18.

That’s five straight games coming against five potential top-40 teams — three of which will be played on the road.

For a team that’s been dealt heavy expectations, it’s only fitting that the stretch will come just a couple weeks prior to March.

Schedule

Oct. 30: Drury (exh.), 6 p.m. (FloSports)

Nov. 7: St. Thomas, 7:30 p.m. (FS1 Whiparound)

Nov. 10: North Dakota, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Nov. 14: Holy Cross, 8 p.m. (CBSSN)

Nov. 17: UC Riverside, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Nov. 21: Texas Tech, Maui Jim Maui Invitational, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Nov. 22:vs. Louisville/Arkansas, Maui Jim Maui Invitational, 1:30/7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Nov. 23: TBD, Maui Jim Maui Invitational, TBD

Dec. 1: at Texas, TBD

Dec. 4: Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

Dec. 10: BYU, Jack Jones Hoopfest, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Dec. 12: Arizona State, Jack Jones Hoopfest, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Dec. 16: at Marquette, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Dec. 22: Butler, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Dec. 25: DePaul, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

Jan. 3: Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Jan. 7: at UConn, 11 a.m. (Fox)

Jan. 11: at Xavier, 5:30/6 p.m. (FS1)

Jan. 14: Providence, 1 p.m. (FS1)

Jan. 17: at Butler, 5:30/6 p.m. (FS1)

Jan. 25: St. John's, 8 p.m. (CBSSN)

Jan. 28: Xavier, 11:15 a.m. (CBS)

Feb. 1: at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Feb. 4: Villanova, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

Feb. 8: at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)

Feb. 11: UConn, 1p.m. (Fox)

Feb. 14: at Providence, 6/6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Feb. 18: at St. John's, 6:30p.m. (FS1)

Feb. 21: Marquette, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Feb. 25: at Villanova, 11 a.m. (Fox)

Mar. 1: Georgetown, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Mar. 4: at DePaul, TBD (Fox/FS1)

Mar. 8-11: Big East tournament