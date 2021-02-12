Creighton approaches Villanova game with a 'must-win menaltity'

They won four more games against ranked teams en route to a shared Big East title.

This year’s squad doesn’t have that kind of signature win. It hasn’t even gotten the opportunity. The league is down, and the Jays have dropped a few games to the conference’s bottom half while trying to navigate through a pandemic-impacted season with a target on their backs.

But the roles shift Saturday.

“We’ve been the hunted really for (16) games in a row,” coach Greg McDermott said. “Teams have a little extra energy and a little extra juice, in an unusual year, to have a little more fire to play us. Now, hopefully, we have that same fire to play Villanova.”

They certainly could use it.

The Wildcats are coming off a victory against Marquette on Wednesday in which they shot 63.0% from the floor, made all but one of their 16 free-throw attempts, committed just nine turnovers and won by 32 points.

That said, coach Jay Wright expressed Friday that this matchup against Creighton will present new challenges for his team.