Creighton approaches Villanova game with a 'must-win mentality'

They won four more games against ranked teams en route to a shared Big East title.

This year’s squad doesn’t have that kind of signature win. It hasn’t even gotten the opportunity. The league is down, and the Jays have dropped a few games to the conference’s bottom half while trying to navigate through a pandemic-impacted season with a target on their backs.

But the roles shift Saturday.

“We’ve been the hunted really for (16) games in a row,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Teams have a little extra energy and a little extra juice, in an unusual year, to have a little more fire to play us. Now, hopefully, we have that same fire to play Villanova.”

They certainly could use it.

The Wildcats are coming off a victory against Marquette on Wednesday in which they shot 63% from the floor, made all but one of their 16 free throws, committed just nine turnovers and won by 32 points.

That said, coach Jay Wright expressed Friday that this matchup against Creighton will present new challenges for his team.