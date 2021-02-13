Creighton approaches Villanova game with a 'must-win mentality'

The season doesn’t end Saturday, and the game’s final result won’t necessarily define the Jays.
But the showdown between No. 19 Creighton and No. 5 Villanova is a big one. Real big. The kind of game that, if you win it, could bump you up an NCAA tournament seed line, or put you in position to clinch a conference title race or trigger a momentous late-season surge.
Creighton’s guys are fully aware the most cherished college basketball prizes are handed out next month. But they’re not downplaying the importance of Saturday, when they get to host a national powerhouse and see how they stack up.
“We’ll have, I would say, a must-win mentality,” junior guard Marcus Zegarowski said. “This is a huge game for us.”
Just consider the last time these teams played.
Creighton defeated then-No. 8 Villanova 76-61 in Philadelphia on Feb. 1, 2020 — a win that the Jays eventually viewed as one of the season’s turning points. A moment when they proved to themselves what they were capable of.
They won four more games against ranked teams en route to a shared Big East title.
This year’s squad doesn’t have that kind of signature win. It hasn’t even gotten the opportunity. The league is down, and the Jays have dropped a few games to the conference’s bottom half while trying to navigate through a pandemic-impacted season with a target on their backs.
But the roles shift Saturday.
“We’ve been the hunted really for (16) games in a row,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Teams have a little extra energy and a little extra juice, in an unusual year, to have a little more fire to play us. Now, hopefully, we have that same fire to play Villanova.”
They certainly could use it.
The Wildcats are coming off a victory against Marquette on Wednesday in which they shot 63% from the floor, made all but one of their 16 free throws, committed just nine turnovers and won by 32 points.
That said, coach Jay Wright expressed Friday that this matchup against Creighton will present new challenges for his team.
He’s worried about simulating the Jays’ speed in practice. And he’s concerned about CU’s balance — at any moment, a couple of scorers could suddenly get hot, and it’ll be up to the Wildcats to adjust. He said Creighton scouts opponents well, and its defense is good at taking away preferred shots.
“They’ve got all the answers,” Wright said.
But the Jays do have to put it all together on the court against the best opponent they’ve faced.
It’ll require a bit of a mental balancing act heading into Saturday’s contest, according to Zegarowski. Creighton players want to win. They need it. But they can’t be so consumed by an elevated sense of urgency that they veer away from the approach that’s worked to this point.
“We try not to put too much pressure on ourselves,” Zegarowski said. “We’ll try to play our own game. We’ll try to enjoy it. And we’ll compete really hard.”