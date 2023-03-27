Creighton basketball officially has an open assistant spot to fill after Alan Huss, who had been the Bluejays associate head coach, was formally introduced Monday as new head coach at High Point (N.C.) University.

A former CU player from 1997 through 2001, Huss had been an assistant for the last six years under Creighton head coach Greg McDermott. He served as the Bluejays' interim head coach for two games, as well.

The Panthers, part of the Big South Conference have never been to a Division I NCAA tournament. Huss, who had not yet toured the campus before his 20-minute introduction, joked that he wasn't his usual prepared self for his unveiling.

"We aim to install a lot of the components that made us successful at Creighton," Huss said, noting the Bluejays' offense. "...We are going to play incredibly fast. We are going to play incredibly free."

Huss thanked former Jays athletic director Bruce Rasmussen, former CU assistant Darian DeVries, and current Creighton head coach Greg McDermott, "who treats everyone with an incredible amount of dignity."

Huss called CU's Elite Eight defeat on Sunday the "most difficult" of his playing and coaching career.

Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight