Creighton assistant Paul Lusk leaves Jays for similar position at Purdue

Creighton assistant Paul Lusk intends to leave CU's program to take a similar position at Purdue, where he'll return to reunite with one of his coaching mentors.
Stadium's Jeff Goodman first reported the news Friday morning. The World-Herald confirmed it Friday. An official announcement isn't expected until next week.
Lusk spent the past three seasons working with the Bluejay guards and helping to coordinate Creighton's defense.
Lusk's first Division I assistant coaching job came at Southern Illinois under current Purdue coach Matt Painter. Lusk was on Painter's Boilermaker staff from 2004 to 2011 before he took the head job at Missouri State.
Coincidentally, a spot on Purdue's staff opened up this week once Boilermaker assistant Steve Lutz got hired as Texas A&M Corpus Christi's head coach.
Lutz was a Creighton assistant with Greg McDermott from 2013 to 2017. McDermott posted a complimentary note on Twitter regarding the Lutz hire, saying he was "instrumental" in building up the CU program.
Now McDermott is again on the hunt for a new assistant.
He hired Alan Huss to replace Lutz in 2017. He brought in Lusk to fill the void left by Darian DeVries, who took the Drake job in 2018. He added Terrence Rencher to the staff in 2019 after Preston Murphy resigned.
Replacing Lusk won't be easy. His coaching experience, his knowledge of the game (particularly on the defensive end) and his recruiting ties within the Midwest made him a valuable asset on Creighton's staff.
CU finished No. 32 on Ken Pomeroy's defensive efficiency metric this past season, the highest ranking in McDermott's tenure. The Jays held eight different Big East opponents to under 36% shooting — they'd done that nine total times since joining the league before last season.
Lusk also helped guide the development of a young core group of players, who ended up winning a share of the school's first-ever Big East regular-season title in 2020 and reaching this year's NCAA tournament Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974.
But CU's roster is reshuffling this offseason. Starters Christian Bishop (transfer) and Denzel Mahoney (turning pro) have announced their plans to leave the program. Three other starters — Marcus Zegarowski, Mitch Ballock and Damien Jefferson — may also end their college careers.
