Creighton assistant Paul Lusk leaves Jays for similar position at Purdue

Creighton assistant Paul Lusk intends to leave CU's program to take a similar position at Purdue, where he'll return to reunite with one of his coaching mentors.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman first reported the news Friday morning. The World-Herald confirmed it Friday. An official announcement isn't expected until next week.

Lusk spent the past three seasons working with the Bluejay guards and helping to coordinate Creighton's defense.

Lusk's first Division I assistant coaching job came at Southern Illinois under current Purdue coach Matt Painter. Lusk was on Painter's Boilermaker staff from 2004 to 2011 before he took the head job at Missouri State.

Coincidentally, a spot on Purdue's staff opened up this week once Boilermaker assistant Steve Lutz got hired as Texas A&M Corpus Christi's head coach.

Lutz was a Creighton assistant with Greg McDermott from 2013 to 2017. McDermott posted a complimentary note on Twitter regarding the Lutz hire, saying he was "instrumental" in building up the CU program.

Now McDermott is again on the hunt for a new assistant.