Creighton assistant Paul Lusk's role with the Jays goes beyond improving their defense

“Our defense has improved during the time that (Lusk) has been here, and some of the changes that he’s brought to me have been really, really good,” McDermott said. “(It’s) the consistency with which he teaches it, day in and day out. The message is consistent. That allows the guys to work toward a goal.”

It’s likely that those around the coaching industry have taken notice, perhaps vaulting Lusk back on the radar as a head coaching candidate — McDermott hopes so.

The 49-year-old Lusk isn’t ready to look ahead.

He’s content here — with this role, with this program, with this city.

Last summer was actually the first time Lusk had ever shared his childhood hobby with one of his college players.

He got Ballock and Marcus Zegarowski to try fishing. Then Ryan Kalkbrenner was in. Christian Bishop has gone once. He and the players were soon trading texts with and former Bluejay Ty-Shon Alexander so they could share pictures of their biggest prizes.