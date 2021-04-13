Creighton assistant Terrence Rencher plans to leave for Oklahoma State

Creighton assistant Terrence Rencher plans to leave the CU program to take a similar position at Oklahoma State.

No official announcement has been made, but Rencher has reportedly been a target for the open OSU coaching spot for several days. The World-Herald confirmed Tuesday that Rencher intends to join the Cowboys' program.

Rencher becomes the second Creighton assistant to leave the team this offseason. Purdue announced Monday that Paul Lusk had accepted an assistant coaching job with the Boilermakers, where he served as an assistant from 2004-11.

Rencher hasn't coached in the Big 12 before — but he starred in the old Big Eight as a player at Texas.

The Bronx native will join OSU head coach Mike Boynton, a fellow New York City product. The Cowboys just lost assistant Cannen Cunningham, whose brother Cade is a projected NBA draft lottery pick this summer.

It won't be new territory for McDermott, who's made three assistant coaching hires since 2017.