Creighton athletes try to 'make the best' of a fall without games

If Creighton goalkeeper Paul Kruse didn’t get to laugh with the guys inside the locker room before or after a practice, he would have one of those moments on a weekend road trip.

Or maybe they’d meet at a restaurant. Or the movie theater. Or just kick it in a teammate's dorm room.

That’s how it used to be. Pre-pandemic.

But this fall, at least for the first several weeks since the semester began, Kruse and the Bluejays weren’t able to experience any of that as a full team.

Fall sports competitions were canceled in August due to the pandemic. Creighton also instituted campus restrictions to limit the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, and those policies filtered to Creighton athletics. No practices, no locker room access, no team dinners.

The Jays have had to adjust.

“This bubble we have going on at Creighton, where we not only protect our team but the entire Creighton community — that is the most important to us,” Kruse said. “So we try to make the best of the situation. We try to be creative and come up with new solutions to help the team grow.”

They all still crave that sense of camaraderie, even if their interactions are limited for safety reasons.