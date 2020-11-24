Creighton Athletics partners with Opendorse

Creighton announced Monday that it will partner with marketing company Opendorse on a program to help Bluejay athletes capitalize on their name, image and likeness.
The Take Flight program will help athletes maximize their value for endorsements on social media platforms. CU is the first Big East school to launch an NIL program.
Jays basketball coach Greg McDermott said the program will allow players to “hit the ground running” once NIL legislation goes into effect.
“The NIL movement is an enormous moment for college athletics,” McDermott said. “These changes will offer a real opportunity for student-athletes, and I’m proud that our program is ready to innovate as change becomes reality.”
Opendorse was founded by former Nebraska football players Blake Lawrence and Adi Kunalic, and started a similar program with the Huskers earlier this year.
Meet the 2020-21 Creighton men's basketball team
Marcus Zegarowski
6-2, 180 | Junior | Point guard | Hamilton, Massachusetts
He’s the Jays’ superstar. The preseason Big East player of the year is a contender for multiple national awards after averaging 16.1 points and 5.2 assists per game last season. He’s fully recovered from offseason knee surgery. His competitive spirit sets the tone for this team.
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Mitch Ballock
6-5, 205 | Senior | Wing | Eudora, Kansas
Ballock’s revered for his sharpshooting. He ranked 11th nationally in 3-point percentage (43.5%) last year. But he does so much more. During Big East play, Ballock led the league in assist-to-turnover rate (3.39) and ranked eighth in defensive rebounding (4.9 per game). He’s a leader and a workhorse.
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Denzel Mahoney
6-5, 220 | Senior | Wing | Oviedo, Florida
The 2020 Big East sixth man of the year terrorized opposing big men with his blend of speed, strength and length, allowing Creighton to effectively use a small-ball lineup. He’ll play more on the wing this season but the results shouldn't change. Mahoney averaged 12.0 points per game and shot a league-best 89.8% from the free-throw line against conference foes.
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Damien Jefferson
6-5, 220 | Senior | Wing | East Chicago, Indiana
Jefferson ranked fourth during conference-only action with a 59.9% field goal percentage. On the year, he led the team in rebounding (5.5 per game). But his impact often goes beyond the box score. His extra-effort plays produced countless hustle highlights for the Jays last season.
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Christian Bishop
6-7, 220 | Junior | Forward | Lee’s Summit, Missouri
Bishop plays as an undersized center, but knows how to use the mismatch to his advantage. His quickness makes him a threat in transition and his ball-handling and screening ability can help open up CU’s offense in the halfcourt. Bishop ranked third in Big East play in field goal percentage last year (60.6%).
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Antwann Jones
6-6, 220 | Sophomore | Wing | Orlando, Florida
Jones, who sat out due to transfer rules last year, will be a valuable asset, not just as a scorer but as a distributor and defender, too. He could step into Denzel Mahoney’s versatile off-the-bench role from a year ago, where he plays on the interior to help CU win with small ball or he brings length to the perimeter and gives the Jays more size.
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Shereef Mitchell
6-0, 170 | Sophomore | Point guard | Omaha
He averaged just under a steal per game, despite only playing 13.8 minutes per contest. His defense speaks for itself. In Creighton’s program, sophomores have typically taken a gigantic leap forward with their development. So Mitchell will be one to track. He’s logged tons of reps with his jump shot over the offseason.
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Jacob Epperson
6-11, 235 | Junior | Center | Melbourne, Australia
Epperson missed all of last year because of a broken leg and had the season prior cut short after just nine games due to knee and back injuries. His playing time will be cautiously monitored this season but he expects to make an impact. Epperson’s career stats: 72.2% from the field, while averaging one block every 15 minutes.
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Ryan Kalkbrenner
7-0, 235 | Freshman | Center | St. Louis, Missouri
The No. 125 recruit on the 247Sports composite rankings has positioned himself to earn early playing time in his first year with how quickly he’s picked up Creighton’s system in practice. His teammates and coaches have raved about his post moves, hands and defensive instincts.
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Jett Canfield
5-10, 165 | Sophomore | Shooting guard | Topeka, Kansas
The Jays may very well be in a position where they need Canfield to log some minutes in the backcourt this season. And the walk-on will be ready. Canfield delivered his breakthrough moment last year in the game that didn’t count: he scored eight points in seven first-half minutes of the Big East tournament quarterfinal against St. John’s.
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Nic Zeil
6-8, 210 | Sophomore | Forward | Kansas City, Missouri
He couldn’t redshirt last year because Creighton had serious depth concerns, especially early in the season. Zeil appeared in 15 games — the walk-on logged five minutes against Nebraska and 13 in a blowout win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley. CU has more frontcourt options this year. But he may still be needed.
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Rati Andronikashvili
6-4, 185 | Freshman | Wing | Tbilisi, Georgia
He ranked No. 68 on the 247Sports list of prospects — higher than any other Creighton recruit in the ratings website's two-decade history. But the talented overseas playmaker will miss the entire season after he tore his ACL in practice in November.
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Modestas Kancleris
6-9, 195 | Freshman | Forward | Kaunas, Lithuania
Originally a Grand Canyon pledge, Kancleris reopened his recruitment last spring and ultimately picked Creighton. He was rated as a three-star international recruit. But he’ll miss the 2020-21 season with a torn ACL. He suffered the injury in practice.
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Alex O'Connell
6-6, 186 | Senior | Wing | Roswell, Georgia
Creighton picked O’Connell out of the transfer portal this past offseason after he’d spent three seasons at Duke. O’Connell plans to redshirt during the 2020-21 campaign to focus on developing his game and improving his strength and agility.
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Devin Davis
6-0, 175 | Freshman | Guard | Chicago, Illinois
Davis joined the program this summer as a walk-on. He was an all-conference player last year for Westinghouse College Prep, where he averaged 21.0 points per game.
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Andrew Merfeld
5-11, 185 | Freshman | Guard | Omaha
He joins the Creighton program as a walk-on after helping Omaha Skutt win Class B state titles in football and basketball during his senior year. He’s the son of Steve Merfeld, CU’s assistant to the head coach.
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Sami Osmani
6-4, 205 | Freshman | Wing | Oak Lawn, Illinois
The three-time all-conference honoree at Oak Lawn Community High School announced last spring that he’d walk on at Creighton. He averaged 20 points and eight rebounds per game during his senior season.
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.