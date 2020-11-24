Creighton Athletics partners with Opendorse

Creighton announced Monday that it will partner with marketing company Opendorse on a program to help Bluejay athletes capitalize on their name, image and likeness.

The Take Flight program will help athletes maximize their value for endorsements on social media platforms. CU is the first Big East school to launch an NIL program.

Jays basketball coach Greg McDermott said the program will allow players to “hit the ground running” once NIL legislation goes into effect.

“The NIL movement is an enormous moment for college athletics,” McDermott said. “These changes will offer a real opportunity for student-athletes, and I’m proud that our program is ready to innovate as change becomes reality.”

Opendorse was founded by former Nebraska football players Blake Lawrence and Adi Kunalic, and started a similar program with the Huskers earlier this year.

