Who else could it be?

When Creighton’s 66-61 win over Villanova turned into a slugfest Saturday night, the Bluejays needed a hero. Their control was threatened, the pace hadn’t revolved around them and most of their starting lineup hadn’t had their usual game.

With the way his night trended, why not Trey Alexander?

When CU needed to deliver at the end of a shot clock, Alexander — who finished with a game-high 27 points — called his number time after time. After all, with Villanova’s pace, the Jays, who won their sixth straight game, constantly needed a punch.

“Tonight was Trey’s night,” coach Greg McDermott said. “We recognized that and ran a couple plays for him. He did what good players are supposed to do.”

Behind a hot start from deep, the Wildcats jumped to an early lead. It looked to big man Eric Dixon, who tested junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner’s prowess behind a couple of solo takes in the post.

Dixon made his first two shots. Then came CU’s defensive help.

Creighton (15-8, 9-3 Big East) urged Villanova to make quick decisions, throwing a hand in whenever somebody turned their back or running them off the 3-point line and scrambling everywhere.

The Jays led 35-27, but Villanova (10-13, 4-8) casted its typical spell.

Time seemingly froze during its possessions, and feet remained stationary between the Wildcats’ constant postups or trips to the line.

With time dwindling in the second half, Saturday’s pace slowed. Creighton needed a way out of what felt like a cycle of possessions that weighed it down. The Wildcats took a 51-49 lead with 9:43 left on a three-point play from Dixon, who had 20 points.

The Bluejays weren’t going to outrun or break from the Wildcats so easily.

They would be forced to beat them in the half court, making time work in their favor.

Arthur Kaluma tied the game 51-51 with two free throws, then Alexander made one of his five 3-pointers to give CU a 54-51 advantage with 7:42 left.

“You can try to dictate your pace all you want,” McDermott said. “They’re really hard to play against. They’re hard to score on early. And they’re not trying to score on you early. So you end up with a lot of 10 seconds left on the shot clock on both ends.”

Somehow Alexander managed to fit in a few difficult shots along the way.

A 3 that would suck life out of an opposing building. A couple of layups through contact that appeared as easy as cone drills.

The fouls eventually tacked on, and both teams were in the double bonus.

A physical game like Saturday’s could only be one with stops and free throws. Each team grinded each other through dry spells, with the game’s rare buckets feeling worthy of 10 points.

Outside of Kalkbrenner and Alexander, the remainder of the Jays’ starting lineup combined to shoot 3 for 17 from the field.

CU’s offense cried out for anyone else to pitch in. With a tie game, Kaluma snagged a couple of offensive rebounds to keep the Jays alive and the Wildcats on their toes.

It resulted in a layup for Ryan Nembhard, the ensuing momentum only lasting so long after Dixon drilled a 3 to go up one.

Alexander refused to let the night — his night — end that way. And of course, when Villanova put him on the line on the following possession, it would be his series of free throws to send the Wildcats' hopes.

“I knew that ’Nova wasn’t going to go away,” Alexander said. “My teammates trusted me to put the ball in my hands, so I just tried to deliver.

“I don’t like it in the moment, but after the game, you’ve gotta love pulling those out.”