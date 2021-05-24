Creighton baseball adds commitment from juco catcher Brant Voth

Creighton's baseball team picked up a junior college commitment for its 2021 recruiting class over the weekend.
Catcher Brant Voth announced his pledge to CU on Twitter on Saturday. He's a former Indiana signee who played this most recent season at John A. Logan College in Illinois. He hit five home runs in 18 games this spring.
And now the 6-foot-2 transfer from Simi Valley, California, is joining the Jays.
"I'm excited to announce that I'll be playing baseball and attending school next year at Creighton," Voth wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
CU signed 10 players back in November as part of its 2021 recruiting class. Voth and that group will make their Bluejay debuts in the 2022 spring season.
Photos: Creighton baseball defeats Xavier, May 22
Creighton’s Parker Upton is tagged out between third and second base by Xavier's Sam Olson during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long, The World-Herald
Creighton's Parker Upton makes a catch against Xavier during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long, The World-Herald
Creighton's David Vilches is greeted after scoring against Xavier during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long, The World-Herald
A hawk keeps watch over the Creighton vs Xavier game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long The World-Herald
Creighton's Parker Upton collides with the wall going after a foul ball against Xavier during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long The World-Herald
Creighton's Will Hanafan comes home to score on an overthrow by Xavier during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long The World-Herald
Creighton's Nolan Clifford goes after a hard hit ball by Xavier that knocked off his glove during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long The World-Herald
Creighton’s Nolan Clifford makes a throw after a hard hit b all by Xavier knocked off his glove during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long The World-Herald
Creighton's Nolan Clifford connects for a RBI single against Xavier during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long The World-Herald
Creighton's Nolan Clifford is greeted after driving in a run against Xavier during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long The World-Herald
Creighton's Andrew Meggs celebrates after scoring the go-ahead run in the eighth inning against Xavier during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long The World-Herald
Creighton's Sterling Hayes is greeted after driving in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning against Xavier during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long The World-Herald
Creighton's John Sakowski celebrates a strike out against Xavier to end their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long The World-Herald
Creighton's John Sakowski is greeted after closing out a win against Xavier in their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long The World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.