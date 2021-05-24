Creighton baseball adds commitment from juco catcher Brant Voth

Creighton's baseball team picked up a junior college commitment for its 2021 recruiting class over the weekend.

Catcher Brant Voth announced his pledge to CU on Twitter on Saturday. He's a former Indiana signee who played this most recent season at John A. Logan College in Illinois. He hit five home runs in 18 games this spring.

And now the 6-foot-2 transfer from Simi Valley, California, is joining the Jays.

"I'm excited to announce that I'll be playing baseball and attending school next year at Creighton," Voth wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

CU signed 10 players back in November as part of its 2021 recruiting class. Voth and that group will make their Bluejay debuts in the 2022 spring season.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.