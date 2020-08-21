Creighton baseball adds two immediately eligible transfers

Creighton’s baseball team announced the signings of two immediately eligible transfers, who’ll both join the squad for the 2021 season.

Left-hander Ryan Cowdrey (San Francisco) and infielder Matthew Farman (Boise State) bring the total number of offseason additions to 13 for the Jays, whose 2020 season was cancelled in March due to the coronavirus.

Cowdrey, who made 10 relief appearances as a walk-on with the Dons, will have three years of eligibility remaining. Farman hit .412 in five games during his first season at Boise State, which disbanded its baseball program due to financial cuts.

"It's nice to have two players that have Division I playing experience. You hope that will allow for a shorter learning curve as they adjust to the way we do things at Creighton," coach Ed Servais said in a statement. "Cowdrey is a left-handed pitcher, which was an area of need for us last year. Farman also gives us a left-handed bat, which is necessary to balance out our lineup."

Creighton has added eight freshmen and five transfers this offseason.

