Creighton baseball adds UNO transfer Chris Esposito
BASEBALL

Creighton baseball adds UNO transfer Chris Esposito

Chris Esposito announced on Tuesday that he plans to transfer from UNO to Creighton for his final year of college baseball.

Senior Chris Esposito announced on Twitter Tuesday that he plans to transfer from UNO to Creighton for his final year of college baseball.

Esposito was a second-team All-Summit League performer with the Mavs last season, leading the team in home runs (eight) and RBI (37). The Overland Park, Kansas, product batted .301, scored 34 times and stole 13 bases.

Esposito entered the lineup primarily as an outfielder for UNO but he's capable of playing on the infield as well.

He said on Twitter he'll be attending graduate school during the 2022 season with the Jays.

"Can't wait to get to work," Esposito wrote.

