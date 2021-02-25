Creighton baseball aims to build team chemistry during season-opening road trip

Creighton’s baseball season kicks off like it always does in February, with a weekend road trip.

But this four-day adventure might impact this team's development in a more significant way.

At least that's coach Ed Servais' hope.

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, CU's basically eliminated all of its team-bonding activities this preseason. The Jays have held practices, and that's about it.

So Servais is excited for his group this weekend. Not just because it's the start of the season. But because the guys can actually enjoy a shared experience — particularly in a competitive setting during four scheduled games — as they work to sort out roles and develop a team identity.

“The thing that’s so frustrating with what we’re going through now is the lack of ability to develop team chemistry,” Servais said. “Because the players can’t spend time with each other. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s the world we live in right now.

“Until we play some games, and travel together, and get into the season … we won’t really have a good feel for how we’re coming along in that area.”