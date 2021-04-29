Creighton baseball aims to repeat history and finish season strong

The last two full seasons, Creighton's saved its best for the final month of the regular season. Now the Jays hope to finish strong again.

It was in 2018 when a late surge — CU went 9-3 in May — nearly put the Jays in the NCAA tournament conversation. They finished No. 59 in the RPI. But they did not qualify for the Big East tournament and had to end their season early.

Creighton produced a 12-2 record in May 2019, winning league regular season and tournament titles before earning an NCAA regional bid.

So what can the Jays (14-8, 6-1) do this time around?

They'll begin the weekend series against St. John's at No. 61 in the RPI. None of their four remaining league opponents are inside the RPI's top 100, so they'll likely have to convincingly pile up the wins to stay in the NCAA at-large hunt. And with a month left to play, they're hardly close to earning a spot in the four-team Big East tournament, where the league's automatic bid is still up for grabs.

There's work to do.

CU just had its 10-game winning streak snapped Sunday at Georgetown. But perhaps it can get hot again.