Creighton baseball announces 2021 schedule

Creighton announced its 2021 regular-season schedule, which won’t include any midweek matchups and will feature several four-game weekend series.

The Jays are set to open the season at Lipscomb on Feb. 26 in Nashville. They’ll play a doubleheader against Belmont the next day and finish the weekend with a second game against Lipscomb.

They’ll travel across town for a three-game series at UNO beginning March 5. And their first home game will be against South Dakota State, which starts a three-game series at TD Ameritrade Park on March 12.

CU also has nonconference series against Kansas and Sacramento State. At this point, Creighton has 18 nonconference games on its schedule.

The Jays will play seven weekend series against Big East opponents — four games per weekend, with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday. Villanova, UConn, St. John’s and Xavier are on the docket to play CU in Omaha.

The Big East tournament is set for May 27-30.

Creighton’s 2021 schedule

Feb. 26: at Lipscomb

Feb. 27: at Belmont (DH)

Feb. 28: at Lipscomb

March 5-7: at UNO (three games)