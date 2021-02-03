 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton baseball announces 2021 schedule
0 comments
BASEBALL

Creighton baseball announces 2021 schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

Creighton announced its 2021 regular-season schedule, which won’t include any midweek matchups and will feature several four-game weekend series.

The Jays are set to open the season at Lipscomb on Feb. 26 in Nashville. They’ll play a doubleheader against Belmont the next day and finish the weekend with a second game against Lipscomb.

They’ll travel across town for a three-game series at UNO beginning March 5. And their first home game will be against South Dakota State, which starts a three-game series at TD Ameritrade Park on March 12.

CU also has nonconference series against Kansas and Sacramento State. At this point, Creighton has 18 nonconference games on its schedule.

The Jays will play seven weekend series against Big East opponents — four games per weekend, with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday. Villanova, UConn, St. John’s and Xavier are on the docket to play CU in Omaha.

The Big East tournament is set for May 27-30.

Creighton’s 2021 schedule

Feb. 26: at Lipscomb

Feb. 27: at Belmont (DH)

Feb. 28: at Lipscomb

March 5-7: at UNO (three games)

March 12-14: South Dakota State (three games)

March 19-21: at Kansas (four games)

April 2-4: Sacramento State (four games)

April 9-11: Villanova (four games)

April 16-18: UConn (four games)

April 23-25: at Georgetown (four games)

April 30-May 2: St. John’s (four games)

March 7-9: at Butler (four games)

May 14-16: at Seton Hall (four games)

May 20-22: at Xavier (four games)

May 27-30: Big East tournament (Mason, Ohio)

A brief look at Creighton baseball since 2010

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert