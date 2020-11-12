Creighton baseball announces recruiting class highlighted by three local standouts

Creighton’s baseball program announced a 10-man recruiting class with plenty of regional ties.
Catcher Hogan Helligso (Elkhorn South), infielder Nolan Sailors (Ralston) and right-handed pitcher Malakai Vetock (Elkhorn) are the three local headliners who signed national letters of intent to play baseball at CU.
The Jays also added right-hander Easton Johnson, an Iowa product whose brother Evan was a pitcher at Creighton.
Two players from Illinois — infielder/outfielder Gallien Coupet and right-hander Jack Rodi — were announced as signees. CU’s class also includes outfielder Tate Gillen, from Overland Park, Kan.; left-hander Cole Hebel, from Frisco, Texas; infielder Ben North, out of Woodbury, Minn.; and catcher Ivan Witt, a Kansas native who spent this fall at Neosho County Community College.
"Over the last few years we've placed an emphasis on recruiting athleticism, while still balancing the important academic standards of our university," Creighton coach Ed Servais said in a statement. "This class has met that aggressive goal, which will allow our program to compete for Big East championships. This class is a testament to the high-level of commitment put in by our staff day in and day out."
This 2021 class will join the Creighton program ahead of the 2022 college baseball season.
The Jays won the Big East regular season and tournament championships and reached an NCAA regional in 2019. The pandemic forced a cancellation of last year’s season after just a few weeks.
Creighton’s coaches are also already working hard to compile their 2022 recruiting class, and they added another commit Wednesday.
Left-handed pitcher Shane Curtin, from La Grange, Illinois, announced on Twitter that he’s pledging to join CU’s baseball program.
“I want to thank my family, coaches, friends and everyone who has supported me on this path,” he wrote on Twitter.
Curtin is the sixth known member of Creighton’s 2022 class, joining outfielder Devin Jones (Millard West), shortstop Maddux Fleck (Millard West), right-handed pitcher Ben Ayala (Elkhorn), outfielder Cuyler Zukowski (Madison, Wisconsin) and infielder Jack Scheri (Lasalle, Illinois).
A brief look at Creighton baseball since 2010
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.