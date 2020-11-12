Creighton baseball announces recruiting class highlighted by three local standouts

Two players from Illinois — infielder/outfielder Gallien Coupet and right-hander Jack Rodi — were announced as signees. CU’s class also includes outfielder Tate Gillen, from Overland Park, Kan.; left-hander Cole Hebel, from Frisco, Texas; infielder Ben North, out of Woodbury, Minn.; and catcher Ivan Witt, a Kansas native who spent this fall at Neosho County Community College.

"Over the last few years we've placed an emphasis on recruiting athleticism, while still balancing the important academic standards of our university," Creighton coach Ed Servais said in a statement. "This class has met that aggressive goal, which will allow our program to compete for Big East championships. This class is a testament to the high-level of commitment put in by our staff day in and day out."