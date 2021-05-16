Creighton baseball breaks tie in 8th inning to earn win, split weekend series with Seton Hall

Creighton junior catcher David Vilches broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning, helping the Jays secure a 3-1 road victory Sunday to split the weekend series with Seton Hall.

The Jays (21-11, 13-4) could have fallen out of first place if they lost a third consecutive game to the second-place Pirates (23-19, 16-7), who swept a doubleheader Saturday from CU.

But Creighton's pitching staff kept Sunday's finale close until its hitters could break through at the end.

The Jays tied the game at 1-1 in the eighth inning, scoring on a wild pitch after two singles, a sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk loaded the bases. Then Vilches came to the plate and lined a 2-0 pitch to center field to put CU in front 3-1.

Sophomore Paul Bergstrom and senior John Sakowski closed the game out from there.

Starter Hudson Leach, a freshman right-hander, may have had the best outing on the mound for the Jays, though. He'd thrown just three innings all year but pitched four scoreless ones Sunday. Sophomore Tommy Steier bridged the gap from Leach to the back-end of CU's bullpen with 2 ⅓ innings of work.