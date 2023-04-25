Creighton fell into an early eight-run hole and couldn’t recover in a 10-7 loss to UNLV Tuesday at Schwab Field.

The Rebels scored the first eight runs of the game, getting two in the first inning and six in the third. Five of UNLV’s runs in the third came with two outs, including a grand slam from Jason Sharman.

The Jays started chipping away at that lead by scoring two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, but the Rebels scored two runs in the ninth to stretch their lead to 10-4.

Creighton made another push with three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn’t close the gap.

The two-game series concludes at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

UNLV (16-22)..............206 000 002—10 6 2

At Creighton (18-15)...000 220 003—7 9 0

W: Sharman, 5-1. L: Lommel, 0-7. 2B: CU, Lozano, Grace, North. UNLV, Sharp. HR: UNLV, Sharman.