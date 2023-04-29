Creighton baseball clinched its third Big East series on Saturday with a 5-3 win over Butler.

The Bluejays opened up the scoring with Sterling Hayes' first home run of the season in the second inning. The senior last hit a homer in 2021.

Butler's Scott Jones scored on an RBI double by Kollyn All to tie the game in the fourth. However, the Jays responded in the fifth when Andrew Meggs hit a sacrifice fly to send Hogan Helligso home.

The Bulldogs would even the score again in the sixth, but Creighton scored three in the seventh to claim the lead and, despite an additional run by the Bulldogs in the eighth, the eventual win.

Ryan Windham (5-1) claimed the win after throwing for for seven innings and striking out four. Tommy Steier earned his fifth save of the season.

Creighton (21-15, 8-3) returns to action Sunday at Butler (9-33, 2-9) to close the series.