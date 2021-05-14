Creighton baseball clinches spot in Big East tournament with win over Seton Hall

Creighton sophomore Dylan Tebrake delivered another pitching gem in a 6-1 road win Friday, extending the Jays' lead in the Big East standings and clinching CU's spot in the league tournament.
The right-hander from Cold Spring, Minnesota, held second-place Seton Hall to just five hits over eight scoreless innings of work. He struck out six Pirates and retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced.
It's the fourth time in five Big East starts that Tebrake has thrown at least seven innings. He's surrendered just five earned runs in 35 1/3 total innings in league play. The Jays are 9-1 in his starts since the regular season began.
Creighton (20-9, 12-2) just missed on securing its sixth shutout of the season, too. The Pirates (21-18, 14-6) added an inconsequential unearned run in the ninth.
CU had things well under control by then.
It took a 1-0 lead on senior outfielder David Webel's RBI-single in the second inning. After three walks loaded the bases in the fourth, senior outfielder Parker Upton reached on an infield single — and three runs scored on the play after a throwing error. The next batter, sophomore second baseman Andrew Meggs, made it 5-0 by driving in Upton with a single to left.
That was enough for the Jays to secure their sixth win in their last seven games.
This victory secured their berth to the four-team Big East tournament, where the league's automatic NCAA bid will be up for grabs.
For now, Creighton just hopes to carry its recent momentum into Saturday's important doubleheader.
CU entered this weekend's match-up of the league's top two teams with a three-game lead over Seton Hall in the standings — although the regular season crown will ultimately be determined by winning percentage. After Friday's results, the Jays have the edge (.857 to .700). UConn's in third (.636).
Creighton and Seton Hall will start their Saturday doubleheader at 11 a.m.
