Ed Servais knows what fans expect at Schwab Field.

No one, after all, has seen more games at the home of the College World Series. The Creighton coach has watched his team play about 20 games there each season since it opened in 2011.

But after watching regionals and super regionals this month, Servais thinks this year's CWS will have a different look.

"I think we're going to see a lot of offense. I think people think you play at the stadium that we're not going to see as much offense, but I think they're going to be in for a big surprise," Servais said. "They're going to be fan-friendly for people who don't have a skin in the game."

There's certainly no lack of pop in lineups for this year's CWS field. Of the top 10 teams in home runs this season, five are in Omaha — LSU (second, 133), Florida and Wake Forest (fourth, 129), Tennessee (sixth, 125) and Stanford (10th, 117).

Servais said in recent years hitters have adjusted to the power arms they see on the mound.

"You have to give these college hitters a lot of credit. They made the adjustment, they kind of shortened up their swing a little bit so they can put the ball in play more often," he said.

Two of the three DI players who have hit at least 30 homers this season are here, too - Florida's Jac Caglianone has 31 and Wake Forest's Brock Wilken has 30.​ ​And when it comes to next month's MLB draft, three players — LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, LSU pitcher Paul Skenes and Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford — are expected to be among the first ones taken.

Servais sees those more seasoned college players make quicker climbs through the minor leagues.

"Pro people now have a lot more respect for what's going on in the college game," Servais said. "There used to be a little friction the college and pro people. ... I think that's gone to the wayside."

So who does Servais like to claim the trophy?

"I think the offenses are pretty good across the board, so it comes down to who has the pitching," Servais said. "My question is how the pitching is going to hold up. (Many teams) went through a lot of pitching to get here."

Servais mentioned Florida, which has recorded three shutouts this postseason, and Tennessee as having good pitching depth, and Wake Forest is very balanced.

And as far as the tournament's long shot, Oral Roberts, is concerned, CU's coach said don't count them out. Especially after they rallied to win the last two super regional games at Oregon.

"They had a lot of poise, they showed a lot of resiliency," Servais said. "They're an older group. They didn't blink when Oregon came at them."